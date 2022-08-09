what Lisca expects from Luan

Luan can debut for Santos in the match against América-MG, Sunday (14), at Arena Independência, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Already regularized in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF, the midfielder still needs to convince coach Lisca that he has conditions to play.

Since February 19 without entering the field, as he was leaning against rival Corinthians, Luan says he is ready to play for Peixe “as soon as possible”. Lisca’s speech, however, is that the Santos reinforcement will be evaluated during the work at CT Rei Pelé.

Luan performed for Santos last Sunday (7), but has not yet worked with the rest of the group. He continued his physical conditioning work before joining the rest of his teammates in the preparations for the game against América-MG.

“My criterion is a training week. I don’t have my ass stuck with anyone. It’s a great pleasure to welcome Luan to Santos. Santos is willing to open the doors for Luan to resume football,” said Lisca, after the 2 to 1 over Coritiba, yesterday (8).

Lisca’s main objective is to regain the confidence and potential already shown by Luan after he’s been out of action for so long. The midfielder arrives for a position lacking in the squad, but needs to adapt to the coach’s philosophies before being selected.

“He needs to get into a tactical pattern, resume condition, play the game without the ball, do the dirty work. When his manager called me asking if I would like to have this player, at the same time I said I would really like it. I already talked to Luan two or three times, when we played against him, and I said he had to play with me. I’ll give him confidence again. He’s a player who between the lines is one of the best in the country”, added Lisca.

In addition to Luan, another Santos novelty against América-MG may be the right-back Nathan, also a newcomer. It still needs to be regularized at the CBF IDB.