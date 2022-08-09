What the job market says about the economy

This is the online version of today’s edition of the Por Dentro da Bolsa newsletter. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.

In recent months, investors around the world have been looking at two pieces of data: inflation and the unemployment rate in the United States. These are the two data that most influence the decision-making of members of the Federal Reserve, better known as the Fed, the US central bank.

Last Friday (5), the US employment report for the month of July was released, and the numbers came much stronger than expected.

528,000 jobs were created in the world’s largest economy last month, more than double what had been forecast, causing the unemployment rate to fall to 3.5% from 3.6% in the previous month.

With the data revealing a surprising resilience of the North American labor market, investors’ fears of a recession have diminished, which would tend to bring relief to markets in normal times.

However, this is where the other relevant factor that needs to be taken into account comes into play: inflation.

The US central bank has a dual mandate, that is, it must strive at the same time to fight unemployment and high inflation. However, measures that the Fed can adopt to fight inflation tend to generate more unemployment, while measures that make it possible to reduce unemployment tend to cause inflation to rise.

In this way, the US Central Bank always walks a tightrope, having to maintain the balance between these two irreconcilable elements.

In view of the rise in inflation in recent months, the Fed has adopted measures to pursue price stability, taking advantage of the good performance of the labor market since the economic reopening. The most relevant among these measures is the rise in interest rates, which has intensified as prices show no signs of retreat.

Higher interest rates tend to reduce consumption and economic activity, causing inflation to slow down and the consequent slowdown in the labor market.

Therefore, the lower unemployment and the stronger the data brought by the employment report, the greater the chances that the US central bank will maintain or accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes over the next meetings – and that is not good for the stock markets. of Values.

