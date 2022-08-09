What will happen at the end of Beyond Illusion?

Beyond the Illusion comes to an end on Friday (19) with a positive balance in its production. Alessandra Poggi’s feuilleton was the first soap opera of 6 on Globo to be fully produced during the Covid-19 pandemic. The public followed the comings and goings of the protagonist couple, Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and Davi (Rafael Vitti), who will still fight hard to stay together at the end of the soap opera.

But what will happen in the last chapter of Beyond the Illusion?? O OnScreen ascertained the most awaited endings of the plot directed by Luiz Henrique Rios. Check all the details!

The love of Isadora and David and the problems in justice

After revolting over the outcome of his criminal review request, Davi ends up getting good news about his lawsuit. He finally manages to prove that he was not responsible for Elisa’s (Larissa Manoela) death, with the help of Isadora. In addition, the magician and Rafael (Fabricio Belsoff) have a decisive reunion and the protagonist is forgiven for having stolen his identity.

“Iolanda Flores (Duda Brack) and Rafael Antunes. I’m happy to hear that they’re getting married. And that he’s forgiven me for having misused his name, Rafael”, says Davi. “He needed that to protect himself. And after he got his name back, he insisted on giving me back my job. There’s nothing to forgive,” replies Rafael, who gets a job in weaving. Free from accountability, he and Isadora manage to get married and live happily ever after.

Joaquim and Úrsula get along badly

Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) is really a kidnapper of children! After the origin about Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) comes to light, as Margô (Marisa Orth) reveals how the villain stole the boy when he was a baby and deceived Eugênio’s father (Marcelo Novaes), the shrew still kidnaps the baby from Heloisa (Paloma Duarte).

Upon learning about his past, Joaquim is very confused and decides to save the child and return it to his mother. In addition, the young man is arrested for trying to kill David, in addition to the financial embezzlement he caused in weaving over time. Úrsula, on the other hand, also has a cruel fate, after kidnapping another child and ending up with a rival.

Other Outcomes of Beyond the Illusion

After having several outbreaks and managing to get away from the police after being blamed for Elisa’s death, Matias (Antonio Calloni) catches Ursula with a fake belly and tries to unmask the villain. But after being sentenced to spend the rest of his life in an asylum, he fakes his own death.

After Olívia (Debora Ozorio) and Tenório (Jayme Matarazzo) get married, they adopt children and decide to live a happy life with their new family. Letícia (Larissa Nunes), although married to Lorenzo (Guilherme Prates), declares all her love for her ex-fiancé, Bento (Matheus Dias). It is then that the educator decides to leave everything, including her union with Lorenzo, to live with Bento.