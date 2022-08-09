WhatsApp launches function to hide who is ‘online’, block prints and leave groups in secrecy

Raju Singh 1 min ago Technology Comments Off on WhatsApp launches function to hide who is ‘online’, block prints and leave groups in secrecy 0 Views

O Whatsapp announced this Tuesday (9) three new functions to increase the privacy of users. It will be possible hide status “online” and “last seen” accounts, as well as block screenshots (print screen) for single view messages and leave groups in a secretive way. Updates will be available on iOS and Android phones by the end of this month.

To hide the status of the conversation, the user must go to settings and select “Account”, followed by “Privacy” and “Last seen and online”. Here, he will be able to choose “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “My Contacts Except…” and “Nobody”).

Blocking screenshots in single-view messages, including photos and videos, is still in the testing phase. Whatsapp said that the idea is to offer an extra layer of protection for users. The feature should be released “soon”.

In the case of the silent exit of groups, the only novelty already available this Tuesday (9), the user will be able to leave them without everyone being informed. Instead of warning all members, only admins will be warned.

‘Safe conversations’

WhatsApp’s Vice President of Product, Ami Vora, justifies that the idea of ​​the three tools is to increase user control over messages exchanged via the application.

“Over the years, we’ve added interlocking layers of protection to help keep your conversations secure, and the new features are a way for us to remain true to our commitment to keeping all messages private. the safest place to have a private conversation”.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Five more affordable streaming services than Netflix

With the globalization and access of streaming in Brazil and in the world, new choices …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved