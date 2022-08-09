WhatsApp lets you hide online status and sneak out – 09/08/2022 – Mercado

WhatsApp released this Tuesday (9) new features of the messaging application. Later this month, it will be possible to silently leave groups, hide online status and block screenshots in single-view messages.

“We’re focused on developing features that empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages,” said Ami Vora, vice president of product for the app, in a note.

Amid regulatory pressures and privacy-related scandals, big techs have been betting on security to win over users.

It has been possible for years to omit the display of the last time you were active, but once online, the status appears to all contacts. You will now be able to select who can or cannot see your status.

“We all have moments when we would like to check our WhatsApp without interactions,” the company states.

The recent feature of single-view media, which disappear after opening the file by the caller, will gain a new tool: the screen capture lock, which is still being tested.

Finally, starting today, leaving groups will not notify all users, only admins.

“We will continue to create new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns WhatsApp.