WhatsApp will allow you to hide ‘online’ status and leave a group ‘on the sly’; know how

Blocking screenshots, so-called 'prints', in single-view messages of photos and videos has also been added to the platform

the messaging app Whatsapp announced this Tuesday, 9, new features that have been added to the platform. Changes were already in the test since the beginning of last month. It will now be possible to hide the “online” flag that appears on users when they are accessing the app. Another feature, which was already suggested by users, is the possibility of leaving a group without any type of notification, a kind of “French” exit. From now on, the notice that someone has left the group chat will only be sent to group admins. Another new feature is blocking screenshots, so-called “prints”, in single-view messages of photos and videos. The measure provides another layer of security for users who want to share instant content that is neither stored nor available to senders. The new functions will be released gradually to all users until the end of the month. All changes will be made automatically by updating the application. However, to remove the status from “online” it is necessary to configure the device. Previously, the warning would appear for all contacts, but now it is possible to restrict who can and cannot check the status. See below for instructions to activate this new feature: