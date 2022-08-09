Whitebook – Advanced Dementia – PEBMED

According to Whitebook Clinical Decisionadvanced dementia is the final (and longer lasting) phase from the dementia framework, in which the patient presents severe signs and symptoms, with the end of life approaching. In today’s post based on information from the Whitebook app, we are going to address this delicate condition of geriatrics.

Regardless of the etiology of dementia, the progression of the neuropathological process can be translated into the evolution of the condition and the onset of symptoms in the advanced stage.

In the case of Alzheimer’s disease, the deposition of tau protein (more correlated with clinical signs) and of beta-amyloid starts to affect more diffuse regions of the cerebral cortex. In the case of vascular dementia, there may be progression of microvascular disease and worsening of white matter involvement, for example.

On the other hand, frontotemporal dementia is found in atrophy of these brain areas, as well as neuronal Pick bodies (which can be found if there is a pathological study of the brain after death). Finally, dementia with Lewy bodies is characterized by the presence of Lewy body inclusions in the cerebral cortex.

Characterizing advanced dementia

Patients with advanced dementia are often cared for at home or in long-term care facilities, especially in the later years of life. Among the clinical features of advanced dementia are:

Profound memory deficits (eg, inability to recognize family members);

disorientation;

Minimal verbal skills and inconsistency;

Inability to walk;

Feeding/swallowing disorders;

Inability to self-care;

Urinary and/or fecal incontinence.

In addition, eating disorders are the most frequent complications in advanced dementia. Examples of disorders are oral dysphagia (eg, accumulation of food in the cheek region); pharyngeal dysphagia (risk of aspiration); the inability to feed himself; and refusal to eat. It is important that acute conditions are ruled out and treated before defining an eating disorder (eg, dental problems).

Patients can remain between 3 and 12 years in the advanced stage of advanced dementia, before progressing to death. Some indicators of life expectancy < 6 months are:

Aspiration pneumonia;

Pyelonephritis or other upper urinary tract infection;

Septicemia;

Pressure injury, in multiple sites, stages 3 or 4;

Recurrent fever after treatment with antibiotic(s);

Eating disorders: artificial feeding (gastrostomy or nasoenteral tube); >10% weight loss in the previous 6 months; or serum albumin < 2.5 g/dL).

