who gets R$ 1,100 RELEASED this week? See the PIS 2021 CALENDAR and the PIS base year 2021

O PIS 2021 continues to be released until the end of the year for those who submit a request to the Ministry of Labor.

It is worth mentioning that the PIS 2021 is the PIS of those who worked in 2019, the PIS base year 2019.

The PIS of those who worked in 2021 is the PIS base year 2021.

See who can get the retroactive PIS and check the latest news about the PIS 2022 base year 2021.

PIS

O PIS corresponds to the salary bonus paid annually to workers in the private sector by Caixa Econômica.

Pasep is released to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

PIS 2021

As already mentioned, the PIS Pasep 2021 is the PIS of those who worked in 2019 – the PIS base year 2019.

Since March, the PIS 2021 can be requested by workers, through a request sent to the Ministry of Labour.

WHEN WILL YOU PAY PIS 2021

O PIS 2021 is being released until December of this year for workers who:

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Worked for at least 30 days in 2021;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

2021 PIS TABLE

THE PIS table defines the value of PIS Pasep 2021 in installments ranging from BRL 101 to BRL 1,100.

The amount varies according to the number of months worked in the base year, with a maximum value of a minimum wage in force at the time.

Therefore, only those who receive the maximum installment of R$ 1,100 are those who worked during the 12 months of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

According to 2021 PIS calendarthe worker will only receive the allowance if he sends a request, through:

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021



Who worked in the year 2021 is waiting for the PIS base year 2021which was due to be paid in 2022.

It is worth remembering that the salary bonus is released in the year following the activity performed.

But until now, the federal government has not yet commented on when the payments will take place.

RETROACTIVE PIS

Although official information about the retroactive PIS has not yet been released, it is expected that in order to receive the PIS base year 2021will be need:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS CALENDAR FOR 2021



The Covid-19 pandemic delayed the payment of PIS Pasep, and the 2020 PIS ended up being released only this year – the PIS 2022.

Thus, as a benefit was already being paid, the government decided to postpone the payment of PIS to those who worked in 2021 – the PIS base year 2021.

PIS 2022 BASE YEAR 2021

O PIS payment is defined by the Federal Government in conjunction with the codefat – Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund.

It is expected that, in the second half of 2022, Codefat will meet with the Government to define the payment dates for the PIS.

If PIS base year 2021 be paid still in 2022 – PIS 2022 base year 2021 – the transfer should only be made in the last quarter of the year – from October to December.

But many experts estimate that the allowance in question should only be released in 2023.

On the other hand, there is a legislative idea that is requesting the Workers’ votes to release the 2021 PIS payment still in 2022.

To date, the idea has 12,968 supporters. Upon receiving 20,000 support, it will become a Legislative Suggestion and can be debated by Senators.

Proposed by Charlesson Campos (MA), the idea has a deadline set on 09/14/2022 to receive the 20,000 votes.

PIS CONSULTATION; CONSULT PIS

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

Via the Social Security telephone – 135.

Through the Caixa by calling 0800-726-0207;

Through the websites: CNIS – National Register of Social Information -; Caixa Econômica Federal and the INSS website;

Through the applications: Digital Work Card; FGTS; Cashier Worker and Cashier Has.

When carrying out the consultation, the worker can have access to his PIS number – indispensable for the payment of the allowance.