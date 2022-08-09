‘Who is a democrat does not need to sign a letter, no’, Bolsonaro tells bankers at Febraban | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

At an event with 33 bankers in São Paulo, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, criticized the letter in defense of democracy and the electoral process, released by the USP Law School, which already has more than 800,000 signatures.

To bankers, signatories of the letter, Bolsonaro said that those who are “democrats do not need to sign a letter.”

“Another thing, folks, whoever wants to be a Democrat does not need to sign a letter, no. If I have to sign that I’m honest, everyone will sign that I’m honest. Democracy has to feel what the person is doing. (…) Talking, everyone talks. Write a letter, everyone does”.

In his speech, Bolsonaro associated the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law!” as a defense to the candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The letter, however, does not mention any politicians.

Unlike most presidential candidates, Bolsonaro said he will not sign the letter.

“I’m going to tell you that you have to look me in the face, see my actions and judge me around. Sign a letter I won’t sign. Even for a letter. It’s more than politics. A letter is a serious goal to return the country in the hands of those who did this to us,” he said.

Eight candidates for the Presidency of the Republic signed the letter: Lula, Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Leonardo Péricles (Unidade Popular) ) and José Maria Eymael (Christian Democracy).

Bolsonaro attended lunch at the headquarters of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), in São Paulo. At the meeting, he defended consigned credit for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The big banks, however, have already decided that they will not adopt the modality. They assess that they are vulnerable families and, therefore, do not want to encourage their indebtedness.

In principle, the government’s regulation of payroll-deductible loans does not provide for a ceiling on the interest to be charged to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. But a wing of the government defends that a ceiling be set, as is already the case today with INSS retirees. The topic can be discussed today at the Febraban meeting.

Febraban was a signatory to the Fiesp letter in support of democracy. The text, entitled “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”, states that “democratic stability, respect for the rule of law and development are indispensable conditions for Brazil to overcome its main challenges”.

