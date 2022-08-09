Who is Obama’s man on Lula’s team

a scene called the attention of those who participated in the act that brought together tens of thousands of people around former president and pre-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last Wednesday, August 3, in Teresina, capital of Piauí. Dozens of people were waiting in line to take selfies in front of an instagrammable banner with the image of Lula, properly dressed in a doublet and cowboy hat. Meanwhile, young people with clipboards in their hands wrote down on sheets of paper the name, WhatsApp number, e-mail and zip code of those waiting their turn. It was the debut of one of the most innovative actions planned by Lula’s team for the formal start of the campaign for the presidency, starting on the 16th. of political participation, but who are willing to give up part of their time to help in the election of Lula.

Named #TimeLula, the campaign is inspired by similar initiatives carried out around the world, especially in the United States. Before reaching the final format, the former president’s team spoke with those responsible for the digital mobilization campaigns of Gabriel Boric, in Chile, and Gustavo Petro, in Colombia, as well as activists from Ecuador and Mexico. But not only. Among those consulted is the American Ben Brandzel, who defines himself as a writer, instructor and international activist in the organization of digital militancy in the progressive field. In 20 years of experience in the area, Brandzel participated in the beginning of MoveOn, in the USA, helped to found Avaaz.org – linked to the Open Society Foundation, of the Hungarian billionaire George Soros – and the Online Progressive Engagement Network, or OPEN, an organization that brings together digital activism groups in 19 countries on five continents. Today, OPEN has branches in Hungary, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Canada, Israel and France, among others, bringing together more than 20 million employees. In Brazil, the only organization associated with OPEN is Nossas, a non-partisan group based in Rio that works in digital activism in various areas, such as defending the Amazon and collecting warm clothing. Last month, Nossas published a photo of the team alongside Brandzel. He has been meeting with members of the coordination of Lula’s campaign since February, and in recent months he began to replicate Twitter posts about the defense of the Amazon and democracy in Brazil from celebrities such as actors Mark Ruffalo and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Photo: Reproduction/Higher Ground Labs

I tried to talk to Brandzel about his collaboration with Lula’s campaign, but he didn’t respond to messages I sent via WhatsApp and Twitter. What caught the attention of Lula’s campaign was Brandzel’s connection with former US President Barack Obama. He coordinated fundraising for Organizing for Action, the OFA, a community created by the Democratic politician, during the campaign to reform the public health system between 2009 and 2010. OFA, now absorbed by the Democratic Party, succeeded Organizing for America, which emerged in the wake of Obama’s revolutionary 2008 presidential campaign. available at a time when social networks still did not have the strength and capillarity of today to segment voters through the CEP and mobilize crowds. Throughout that year, Obama’s army of digital volunteers left the internet to act in the real world in actions – considered vital for the former president’s electoral victory – on topics such as encouraging voter turnout or the dispute with Hillary Clinton in the elections. Democratic Party caucuses.

In 36 hours, the mobilization inspired by Obama’s digital strategy attracted 7,000 volunteers to Lula’s campaign.