who is the actress in a coma after having an accident

Actress Anne Heche, 53, is in a coma and “extremely critical” after a car accident.

A representative for the artist told TMZ that she suffered significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that required surgical intervention.

She became known for acting in series such as “men in trees”“Hung”“save me”, “Aftermath” and “The Brave”.

In cinemas, he also participated in features such as “Volcano”“Jogando com Prazer” and “Six Dias, Sete Noites” — a classic from “Sessão da Tarde” (TV Globo).

difficult childhood

In her early teens, Heche was sexually abused by her father, Donald, a Baptist minister who led a double life. During the day, he was a conservative and “God-fearing” man. At night, he left his wife and four children to frequent gay bars in Ohio, where the family lived.

When the actress was 13, her father died of AIDS. “We pretended we were a happy family,” Heche said in 1998. “It wasn’t until we were kicked out of our last home that we suddenly realized that we’d been lied to.”

Three months after their father’s death, one of the artist’s brothers died in a car accident. In 2006, she lost another sister to brain cancer.

Heche left home at the age of 17 to pursue her acting career. In the same year, she began therapy to deal with “a lot of death, a lot of abuse and homelessness”, as she said in an interview. “I spent eight years trying to make peace with who I was and what had happened to me as a child.”

She cut ties with her mother, Nancy. In her memoir, “Call me Crazy”, released in 2001, Heche chronicled in detail the nightmare she experienced as a child.

The actress questioned her mother’s inability to stop or acknowledge the abuse she suffered. She revealed that when she finally called her mother to confront her nearly three decades later, Nancy hung up the phone saying, “Jesus loves you Anne.”

“The most famous lesbian couple in the world”

Ellen Degeneres and Anne Heche at the Golden Globe Awards in 1998 Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 1997, Heche started dating Ellen Degeneres. At the time, the two were known in the American press as “the most famous lesbian couple in the world”. The relationship lasted until 2000.

Three months later, she began a relationship with cameraman Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, whom she married the following year and had a son, Homer, born in 2002.

The actress split from Coley in 2007 after falling in love with James Tupper, her co-star in the series “Men in Trees”. The two moved in together and had a son, Atlas, born in 2009. The couple separated in 2018.

Accident

The artist was driving in the Mar Vista area of ​​Los Angeles when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex.

Anne was rescued by residents, however, she reversed and accelerated, again crashing the car into a house. The crash was so strong that it set the car on fire.

Firefighters arrived and rescued the actress and, according to the American website TMZ, at least two people were hit by the celebrity before the collision that set the car on fire.

Also according to the website, the Los Angeles police received a warrant to carry out a blood draw on the artist, to find out if she was under the influence of drugs and / or alcohol at the time of the accident.

The officers suspect that Anne might have been intoxicated when she crashed her car.