‘Who really loves doesn’t expose untruths’, says Karina Bacchi amid the fight with Amaury Nunes

In the midst of a fight with Amaury Nunes, Karina Bacchi made publications that seem to be indirect for her ex-husband. On the afternoon of this Monday (8), the actress posted on Stories a text in which she says that those who love don’t share lies and don’t try to “dirty the image of the other based on lies”.

The fight between the actress and the former football player began when Amaury Nunes recorded a video on the birthday of his son, Enrico Bacchi. He said he was not seeing the boy because of disagreements with his ex. “Words seem beautiful, but everything has a reason, it is not for nothing that Justice says the opposite”, countered Karina Bacchi.





Hours later, the winner of The farm made new posts on social media. She wrote a reflection on the attitudes of people who say they love someone. “Nothing is being done without justification. What does love mean to you? Love means respecting, protecting, not lying, not abusing, not disrespecting your will, not slandering, not bearing false witness, not pretending, not hurting in any way. Forgiveness exists for those who recognize the error and continue to act falsely. Madness would be to think all of the above is right”, he declared.

“To those who wish to continue exposing untruths in the media, let them do so. Each one will be accountable to God in the end. Those who truly love do not expose untruths to have a ‘clean’ image trying to dirty the image of the other based on lies”, he added. Karina.

Karina Bacchi and Amaury Nunes ended their marriage in May this year. The two started a relationship in 2017 and made it official a year later. Enrico is the only biological son of the actress, who became pregnant by fertilization in vitro. The former football player met the boy when he was days old, and the couple filed a lawsuit to include Amaury’s surname in the boy’s name.



