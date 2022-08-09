Who worked in 2021 receives the PIS SALARY ALLOWANCE in AUGUST? See if you receive; PIS CALENDAR and latest news on PIS base year 2021

in this month of Augustthe withdrawal of PIS 2022 can still be carried out by thousands of workers from all over Brazil.

It is worth noting that the salary allowance in 2022 was paid to those who worked in 2020.

With this, employees who worked in 2021 are looking forward to knowing when they will receive the PIS salary allowance.

2022 PIS PAYMENT

the deposit of PIS is overdue. the payment of PIS 2022 was made for those who worked in the year 2020.

Therefore, the PIS of who worked in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 – had to be postponed, with no start date set.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

It is expected that in the second half of 2022, Codefat – Deliberative Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador – will meet with the Federal Government to define when the payment of the PIS base year 2021.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2022?

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

HOW DO I RECEIVE PIS PAYMENT?

O salary allowance of PIS it is paid to workers of private companies and can be withdrawn through Caixa Econômica Federal.

O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

2022 SIP TABLE

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.