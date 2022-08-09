Why Are Fruits More Expensive?

The price of fruit rose in July despite the country having registered deflation — a negative change — for the first time. Official inflation stood at -0.68%, while the price of fruit rose 4.4% in the month, according to IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) data released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). ) this Tuesday (9).

In the last 12 months, the situation is even more complicated — the price of fruit rose 35.36%. This year, from January to July, prices rose 13.15%, above inflation, which rose 4.77% in the same period.

The fruits that had the greatest increase in the last 12 months were papaya (99.39%), watermelon (81.60%), strawberry (73.86%), melon (61.15%), mango (47.51%) , banana (water rose 42.87% and silver, 35.71%), passion fruit (36.70%), tangerine (32.52%) and apple (25.94%).

Only lemon (-12.74%) and bay orange (-5.24%) were cheaper.

Why is it so expensive? The high cost for agricultural producers is one of the main reasons for the rise in fruit prices, says Maria Luiza Zacharias, director of new business at Horus, a market intelligence company. Among them are fertilizers. Brazil imports the product from Russia and, because of the war, prices have increased considerably.

Diesel, used in the trucks that transport it, is another factor that made fruit more expensive. Despite the drop in the prices of gasoline (-15.48%) and ethanol (-11.38%), oil diesel became more expensive (4.59%) in July. In the last 12 months, diesel became 61.98% more expensive.

It is the weather? Does it affect prices? In winter, some fruits have off-season, especially succulents such as papaya, melon, passion fruit, watermelon, mango and banana, says Matheus Peçanha, researcher and economist at FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas). Therefore, the values ​​vary. The smaller the amount of fruit available on the market, the higher the prices.

But the hot and dry climate motivated an increase in the consumption of fruits such as watermelon, papaya and mango, increasing prices. Along with the greater demand, there was a reduction in the area planted with watermelon and papaya due to climate issues. There was a reduction of 21.22% in the supply of watermelon and of 19.21% from papaya formosa compared to the same period last year, according to the Ceagesp (São Paulo Warehouses and Warehouses Company).

According to Ceagesp’s internal index, July had a drop of 2.38% in the prices of products sold there. But fruits were the only ones that had a rise, of 3.06%, among all the products surveyed (fruits, vegetables, various, fish).

How to save? Consumers should opt for seasonal fruits to try to save money, says Thiago de Oliveira, head of the economy section at Ceagesp. According to him, when buying the fruit in its most abundant period, the consumer gets better prices, in addition to consuming the best quality fruit.

What is the trend for the coming months? Zacharias, from Horus, says that prices are expected to drop in the coming months. But the entry, this month, of the extra money from Auxílio Brasil could have an effect in the medium term. The benefit is now BRL 600 (before it was BRL 400). The measure is valid until the end of this year.

If, on the one hand, the resource will bring more comfort to families who are in need, on the other hand, there will be greater consumption, including fruit, which increases demand and raises prices.