why is it necessary to be vaccinated against a disease that was eradicated 28 years ago in Brazil?

The last time Brazil recorded a case of polio it was in 1989. The absence of diagnoses in the following five years led the World Health Organization (WHO) to recognize, in 1994, that the country had eliminated the infantile paralysis virus (as polio is also called) throughout the country. Even so, experts consulted by the Estadão make an appeal for children to be vaccinated against the disease, even though the virus has not been detected for over 30 years in Brazilian lands.

The fear is justified by a combination of reasons: circulation of the virus around the world, notification of cases in other countries, vaccination rates below the 95% target, and the finding by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) that Brazil is experiencing a real risk of re-registering cases of the disease.

The first reason raised is the fact that the poliovirus, which causes poliomyelitis, has not been completely eradicated in the world. Although infected cases have dropped by 99% in recent decades (it fell from an estimated 350,000 cases in 1988 to 29 infections reported in 2018), PAHO, the WHO arm, warns that if the disease is not completely eliminated on the planet, 200,000 new infections could happen every year within a decade.

The doctor Mônica Levi, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm) agrees. “As long as the virus circulates in the world, there is always a risk of the disease returning,” she says. “If there is a contaminated person, in the midst of a population that is not vaccinated, the poliovirus can spread quickly”, explains the expert to the report.

In July of this year, the United States detected a polio contamination after 29 years. The case was identified in Rockland County, New York, and according to the state Department of Health, the infection may have happened outside the country. Also in 2022, Mozambique (in May) and Malawi (in February) also recorded patients diagnosed with polio.

Polio vaccination campaign continues until September 9

The good news is that Brazil is on a national polio vaccination campaign until September 9th. The objective of the mobilization is to achieve vaccination coverage equal to or greater than 95% in children aged 1 to 5 years, and to protect the public up to 15 years of age with immunizations from the National Vaccination Calendar (see the list of vaccines distributed).

Poliomyelitis is a highly contagious disease, which mainly affects children under five years of age and who live in high social vulnerability, in places where there is no adequate water and sewage treatment. Poliovirus is transmitted from person to person via the fecal-oral route or by contaminated water or food, and also orally-orally, through droplets expelled when talking, coughing or sneezing.

The virus attacks the intestine, but can reach the nervous system and cause irreversible paralysis – hence the name infantile paralysis – in limbs such as the legs, and also in the respiratory muscles, leading to death. Poliomyelitis has no cure, only prevention that is done with the vaccine.

Drops in vaccine coverage

The expert’s concern is not for nothing. Brazil has recorded declines in polio vaccine coverage since 2016. According to the National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI), the predicted doses for the inactivated polio vaccine — those given to babies younger than 1 full year — last met the target in 2015, when coverage was 98.29%.

After 2015, membership plummeted. Since 2016, the country has not crossed the line of 90% of vaccinated children. In 2019, it dropped to 84.19%; in 2020, largely due to the covid-19 pandemic, the rate reached 76.15% of immunized babies. In 2021, the percentage was below 70% for the first time, with 69.9%. That is, for every 10 children, three are not fully protected against the poliovirus.

The cause for this drop is multifactorial and should not be attributed only to the pandemic, according to experts – the rates, after all, have been falling before the Covid-19 outbreak. Among the reasons mentioned are the lack of perception of the risk of the disease by the population; increased concern about the possible side effects of the immunizer; increasing the amount and breadth of the dissemination of false information (fake news) about vaccination; temporary shortage of vaccines in the public and private sector, and unavailability of parents to take their children to receive the dose at health posts.

Regardless of the reason, the low rates led PAHO to act. In May, the organization placed Brazil in a select group of Latin American countries that are at risk of having cases of the disease again if vaccination does not start to rise again. “Polio coverage is low and far below what is necessary to keep the country safe and prevent the reintroduction of the virus that we have not seen for decades”, says Mônica Levi.

The specialist emphasizes that the vaccine available through the SUS, free and accessible, is highly effective and the immunization effect does not only affect a single individual, but is also important for collective protection. “The benefit of the vaccine goes beyond just protecting the child. It prevents transmission from other people and, in this sense, (vaccination) is important for herd immunity and for the virus not to circulate in the community.”

Scratchs

Raquel Stucchi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Campinas (Unicamp) and Consultant to the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, recalls that, in addition to the low adherence to vaccines in recent years, the increase in people in social vulnerability also makes Brazil more prone to register a case of polio after 33 years.

“Yes, there are chances that Brazil will have polio cases again, and this is mainly due to the low vaccination coverage. But there is also an increase in poverty and an increase in the number of vulnerable populations that live where there is no basic sanitation and water and sewage treatment. This, added to the low vaccination coverage, increases the risk of infantile paralysis”, says Raquel.

Epidemiologist Jesem Orellana, a researcher at Fiocruz Amazonas, follows in the same vein as his colleagues. For him, Brazil has a chance of registering polio cases again due to the low vaccination coverage, and he regrets that the country has already been an example for the world in the matter of vaccination. “There are chances and they only increase as the declines in vaccination against the disease are consolidated, as we have hundreds of thousands of susceptible children in Brazil and there are still active transmission chains of the virus on the planet”, says the specialist.

“By the way, it is precisely for this reason that PAHO has placed Brazil back on this disappointing list, even years after the country has been a positive example, with worldwide repercussion, in terms of high vaccination coverage against polio”, added Orellana. .

How does polio vaccination work?

The vaccination schedule against poliomyelitis consists of the administration of three initial doses, which are distributed to babies at 2, 4 and 6 months of age with the injectable vaccine (VIP) and inactivated virus. Then, as a booster, two additional doses of oral vaccine (OPV) are given: one when the child is 15 months old and the other between 4 and 5 years old. There is also an injectable vaccine against poliomyelitis indicated for people up to 19 years of age or for special situations, such as immunocompromised individuals.

Like Mônica Levi, Raquel Stucchi also emphasizes that the polio vaccine has a high protection capacity: “Between 95% and 97% protection”. And she remembers that those who failed to complete the vaccination schedule can be immunized later. “Those who have not completed the vaccination can, at any time, update the vaccination schedule. They do not lose what has already been administered. It is only completed with the doses that are missing.”

Experts explain that those who are immunized with all doses should be immunized again when they need to leave the country towards a region where the poliovirus circulates.

“Due to the risk of importation of polio in regions with a history of registration of the disease, there is a protocol of the General Coordination of the National Immunization Program in Brazil (access the protocol), both for those who have not been vaccinated and for those who have partially or the vaccination schedule against poliomyelitis, which must be strictly followed”, oriented Jesem Orellana.

Measles returns as an example

Brazil’s recent past, recalls Mônica Levi, from the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm), shows that the fear of the return of polio in the country “is not a hypothetical risk”. For the specialist, the low adherence to some of the immunizers that make up the children’s calendar are putting Brazil at risk of reintroducing diseases that have already been controlled and eliminated. An example is measles.

“In 2016 we received the certificate of elimination of the circulation of the virus (measles) in the country. But two years later, due to the low vaccination coverage, we had an outbreak of the disease in the North Region, which quickly spread to other states in Brazil and we haven’t been able to fully control it so far”, he says.

In 2019, the year after the outbreak and three years after acquiring the seal that recognized the elimination of the disease in the country, Brazil lost its certification as a measles-free country.

“So, infantile paralysis is also a very serious disease, with permanent sequelae, which is threatening us with a return”, warns Mônica Levi. “It’s easy to keep control, as long as people are aware and vaccinate children again. We want to go back to being the example we were before, resuming high vaccination coverage. This is the current objective of the PNI (National Immunization Plan)”, concluded.