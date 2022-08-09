why was Guilherme de Pádua not interviewed for the documentary?

The documentary series “Pacto Brutal”, which tells the details of the crime that shocked Brazil in the 90s, is now available on HBO MAX.

Image: TV news

Through reports by Gloria Perez, Claudia Raia and other celebrities, directors Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra tell how Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz murdered the daughter of director Gloria Perez, Daniella Perez, with 18 stab wounds.

Director Tatiana Issa reports that the documentary series team decided not to put interviews with the killers to reverse a past mistake. Over the years, Guilherme, who played opposite the actress in the soap opera “Corpo e Alma”, by Globo, gave several interviews and presented different versions of the case.

“For thirty years they said what they wanted to countless media, giving false versions and these untruths were perpetuated. If we gave them space, we would be doing the same thing that we criticize so much. There was a big media circus around this case.”

Recently, the writer Gloria Perez also criticized the way in which the media reported the case at the time, giving space for Guilherme de Pádua to gain popularity.

“It’s not fair that she was murdered in the brutal way she was and still has been described through the words of a killer as a crazy person, out of her mind. Those who died only produce tears from their families and the people who loved them. I saw it. I saw my daughter depersonalized.”

Gloria also said that his version of the case is in the case file and that talking to him would be giving a stage to the psychopath.

Qualified murder committed by Guilherme de Padua

In the 1990s, Daniella Perez, daughter of writer and novelist Gloria Perez, was a big star in Brazilian soap operas. Married to actor Raul Gazzola, the young woman was acting in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma (1992), written by her mother, Gloria. Guilherme de Pádua was her scene partner, and after his role in the soap was reduced, due to Daniella’s prominence, he killed the young woman with the help of his wife at the time, Paula Thomaz.

The attackers hit Daniella with 18 stab wounds, making it impossible for the victim to defend herself, which was a qualifier in her conviction. The actress’ body was found near a thicket in Barra da Tijuca, on the night of December 28, 1992.

Art. 121, Penal Code, Killing someone: Qualified murder § 2° If the murder is committed: IV – treason, ambush, or by means of dissimulation or other resource that makes it difficult or impossible to defend the offended party; Penalty – imprisonment, from twelve to thirty years.

The two were convicted of qualified homicide by the Jury, which considered that the crime had been premeditated. The case had great repercussion at the time because it was about global actors, and is still remembered today.

Documentary “Brutal Pact”

This year, HBO MAX released a documentary produced by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra showing the painful accounts of Daniella’s mother, Glória Perez. The production explains how Guilherme and Paula Thomaz killed the young actress, and the reasons that made them commit the brutal crime.

The documentary series features reports from other global artists who worked with Daniella, such as Claudia Raia and Fabio Assunção and Alexandre Frota, as well as showing shocking photos of Daniella’s body. Check it out here.