Willian trains with the ball and should return to the team against Fla

Willian on the field was the good news of Corinthians training this morning (8), the last one before the decision against Flamengo, tomorrow (9), at Maracanã. Shirt 10 missed the first leg due to muscle pain, but should be a reinforcement for coach Vítor Pereira on the return.

He’s had two recent medical problems: first a subluxation in his right shoulder that kept him out of five matches, and last week he suffered from tendinitis in his right thigh. Willian lost the tie by 1 to 1 against Avaí, last Saturday (6), because he improved the physical part precisely for the duel against Flamengo.

In addition to Willian, Corinthians has Renato Augusto available for the match at Maracanã. The number 8 returned to play after 13 matches and contributed with an assist against Avaí. He even has chances to be a starter against Flamengo.

Today’s training session was not attended by the press, as usual. According to the club, the squad closed the preparation with a ball possession activity on a reduced field and a tactical positioning exercise. Then there was a set of dead balls and submissions.

Corinthians need to reverse the 2-0 disadvantage they took in the first leg and for that they have to win at Maracanã. A goal difference won’t do; for two, it takes the decision to penalties; and by three or more guarantees classification in normal time. There is no extra time, nor a qualified goal criterion away from home, and the qualified team faces an Argentine in the semifinals: Talleres or Vélez Sarsfield.