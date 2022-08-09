With a humorous video, Cruzeiro announces side Wesley Gasolina; watch | cruise

Reinforcement in the house! Cruzeiro announced, this Monday, the hiring of the right-back Wesley Gasolina, 22 years old. The athlete, who was on loan from Juventus to Sion, from Switzerland, signed with cruise until the end of 2024. Gasoline had already been in Belo Horizonte since August 4th, when he arrived for tests.

The player arrives at an important moment for the team, which suffers from the lack of options for the right side. Léo Pais and Geovane Jesus, the most used by Paulo Pezzolano in Serie B, are in the medical department. Rômulo, at the moment, is the only full-back available.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Wesley Gasoline will arrive ready to act. The player has not entered the field for official matches since April 23.

1 of 3 Wesley Gasolina is announced by Cruzeiro — Photo: Disclosure/Cruzeiro Wesley Gasolina is announced by Cruzeiro — Photo: Disclosure/Cruzeiro

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Gasoline belonged to Juventus, from Italy, and was in Swiss football on loan, and now, he signs permanently with Raposa. Through the negotiation, Cruzeiro will retain 50% of Wesley’s economic rights.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Juventus will keep 25%, in addition to receiving financial compensation for the transaction. The Turin club paid around 1.5 million euros to Hellas Verona in 2020 to sign the player.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv