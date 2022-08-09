With a thong, Larissa Manoela wears a provocative bikini in Italy and her boyfriend reacts – Celebrities



The actress Larissa Manoela21 years old, used social networks this Sunday (7), and aroused attention of the thousands of followers when posing during a boat tour of Italywhere he is on vacation with his family.

On your Instagram account, the artist posed in a purple thong-style bikiniand in some of the clicks, it put the butt ‘for the game’, showing good overall shape. ‘Island Girl’he wrote, in the caption of the post.

Andr Luiz Frambach, Larissa Manoela’s boyfriendtook advantage and reacted quite provocatively series of photos of the beloved. ‘No use, people of nature! From the sea, from the river, from the forest. I love you’, he wrote, in the photo comments. The actor, who is on the air and involved in the recordings of the soap opera face and couragecould not travel with his beloved.

Recently, in an interview with columnist Lucas Pasin, from the UOL portal, Larissa Manoela opened her heart about her relationship with the actor. ‘When to be, it happens. we made the movie [‘Modo Avio’, na Netflix] and it was amazing. The affection and respect always existed. We allowed ourselves in 2021, we experienced something and it was amazing. But at that moment, it wasn’t meant to be. Now ‘she said.

