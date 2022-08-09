With a transparent bikini, Preta Gil appears without makeup and fans praise: “Legend”

Celebrating 48 years, Preta Gil poses in a transparent bikini, displays natural beauty and collects praise

This Monday (08), the singer Preta Gil is completing 48 years of life and, to celebrate the special date, appeared dazzling in a sequence of clicks, collecting praise from his followers.

Mighty, the heir of Gilberto Gil came up with a strapless bikini in nude tone and, for the lower part of the piece, she chose a completely transparent panties, with only a desire imitating a sheet to cover the most intimate part of the body.

“48 years, 20 years of musical career and 32 years of a professional life! I started everything early, today I am the grandmother of a 6 year old girl Solar, I have a 27 year old son who is my greatest pride! Today I am here for you, without makeup the way I am, with the brands I have and with a very beautiful experience”she started.

“If I could tell 20-year-old Preta to love herself and accept herself as I love myself today, I would have avoided so much pain. That’s why today I say to you who follow me, love yourself, accept yourself, seek to surround yourself with people who value you the way you are, it’s not easy, but it’s totally possible “. continued.

“Today I also celebrate my 20-year career, which has a unique trajectory of a lot of struggle and victories. Thank you to my fans for all the support and love.” concluded the artist, receiving a flurry of praise from anonymous and famous followers: “Beautiful and Legend”said one of the admirers.

Look:

ALWAYS PRETTY

Recently, the singer Preta Gil showed off her body by posing in a bikini in an unusual destination for celebrities.

Traveling in Slovenia (not to be confused with former BBB slovenia marques), the daughter of Gilberto Gil appeared enjoying a European beach and showing the curves without retouching and filters with a black bikini.