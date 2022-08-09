Without competition, consortium wins road auction for Lote Triângulo – Rádio Itatiaia

The Infraestrutura MG consortium, formed by the Equipav group and the manager Perfin, was the only one to bid for Lote Triângulo Mineiro, auctioned on Monday afternoon (8). The value of the proposed tariff was R$ 11.48115, practically the same value defined in the public notice, of R$ 11.49397.

The company is now responsible for managing 627 kilometers of highways that pass through the cities of Patrocínio, Uberlândia and Araxá. In all, there are nine highways that are part of this concession package.

The investment forecast is R$ 3.2 billion, with the concessionaire responsible for duplicating 36 kilometers and implementing 55 kilometers of additional lanes, in addition to installing shoulders, footbridges and 13 kilometers of paving.

The auction was scheduled to take place on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, but an injunction caused the public session to be transferred to a building of the Minas Gerais Finance Department, which is in the central region of São Paulo.

The injunction was granted after a request from the Federal Public Ministry, which pointed out the need for the project to provide for the integral duplication of the BR-365, between Uberlândia and Patrocínio. The final version that was launched for the auction provides for the duplication of part of the 36-kilometer stretch. Since June 2021, the MPF has been questioning technical details of the concession.

In an interview with the newspaper Valor Econômico, the Secretary of State for Infrastructure, Fernando Marcato, stated that the technical issues had already been discussed with the MPF itself. “Although we had a conversation with the Prosecutor’s Office, she insisted on creating judicialization. In spite of all studies indicating that there was no need for full duplication. But we are calm, the State Attorney is working on the case. Everything that was negotiated was fulfilled. I believe that the Federal Regional Court will understand this, so that it can close the action”, said the secretary.

The Equipav group is an investment platform that operates in the sanitation and mobility sectors. Among the companies that are part of the group is Aegea. Equipev is currently responsible for managing the Campinas and Campo Grande bus terminals.

The manager Perfin, who joined Equipav in the consortium, invests in the infrastructure and energy sector.

The auction for Lote Triângulo Mineiro was the first of three auctions scheduled to take place this week. On Friday (12) two events are scheduled for Minas Gerais road sections: Lote Sul and Rodoanel Metropolitano.