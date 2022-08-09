Without support from Unio Brasil, Carlos Viana hands over vice to Republicans – Politics

Without Unio Brasil, Carlos Viana (photo) recalculates route for this year’s election (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Unio Brasil will not be part of the coalition that will support the candidacy of senator Carlos Viana (PL) for the government of Minas Gerais. The decision was announced this Monday (8/8), in a note issued by the party leadership. The PL and Viana, however, had the Union in the alliance and even announced that the acronym would be responsible for nominating the coalition candidate for vice governor. To State of MinesViana stated that, now, the Republicanos will be the party responsible for choosing the vice president.

As a result of the merger between DEM and PSL, Unio Brasil, in turn, remained neutral in the first round of the state dispute. The idea is to work to form benches in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Legislative Assembly.

“The party’s attention will be focused on proportional candidacies, respecting the freedom of choice of its members and the broad debate of ideas, inherent to the democratic process”, reads in a note signed by federal deputy Marcelo Freitas, state president of the acronym .

The text was also signed by the also parliamentary Bilac Pinto, secretary general of the Union in Minas. Bilac, by the way, was the name Viana wanted to compose the slate in the race towards Palcio Tiradentes.

“The main name invited is Bilac Pinto. He, today, is the name in the Union. He is not going to run for office, he is a very dear person in Minas’ politics and very respected”, said the senator, on Friday (5), when IN.

Viana expected that Unio Brasil’s nomination for the post of deputy would be communicated to the PL on Saturday (6). The weekend, however, was a turning point, and the party chose not to compose the coalition headed by the Liberals.

The senator being a candidate for the government with the support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The liberals tried to reach an agreement with Romeu Zema (Novo), reelection candidate, but the negotiations were frustrated. In order to guarantee Bolsonaro a platform in the state, the only thing left was to launch Viana in the price.

Neutrality comes after a lot of flirting

Unio Brasil’s neutrality follows several conversations between the parties and government candidates. The legend negotiated with Novo to form an alliance and Bilac Pinto was even quoted to occupy Zema’s vice vacancy, later handed over to Mateus Simes.

Afterwards, the national president of Unio, Luciano Bivar, reached an agreement in support of Alexandre Kalil (PSD). The solution, however, was rejected by the leadership of the party in Minas, which claimed autonomy to decide the direction.

Bivar’s sympathy for Kalil was born in the world of football. Former president of Sport Club do Recife, he kept in touch with the pessista in the times when the former mayor of Belo Horizonte commanded Atltico.

There were also conversations between the Union and the PSDB, which launched Marcus Pestana. Negotiations also did not advance.

Last week, Marcelo Freitas recorded, alongside Bolsonaro, a video to announce the president’s visit to Montes Claros, in the north of Minas Gerais. Beside them were Viana and federal deputy Gilberto Abramo, state president of the Republicans.

Minutes sent Justice has Union on Viana’s ticket

Two days ago, as is the custom in all associations, the PL sent a minutes to the Electoral Court with its definitions for the election in Minas. The document names Carlos Viana as a candidate for the government by the coalition called “Lealdade por Minas”.

The minutes of the PL also inform that federal deputy Marcelo lvaro Antnio, pre-candidate for the Federal Senate until last week, will try for a new term in the Chamber. He abandoned the chance to run for senator after the miners who surround Bolsonaro decided to support the candidacy of Cleitinho Azevedo, affiliated with the PSC and currently a state deputy.