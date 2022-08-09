Work of art? Pickles taken from a hamburger is on sale for R$ 30,000 at the gallery – News

Artist Matthew Griffin has put up for sale for $6,000 a work of art, which is, to say the least, unusual. The piece, which is not a painting or sculpture, consists of a slice of pickle taken from a McDonald’s hamburger, hanging from the ceiling.

The name of the work is “Picles”, and it is on display at the Michael Lett Gallery in Auckland, New Zealand. According to the exhibition, it is a provocative gesture about the value of art.

“In general, artists are not the ones who decide whether or not something is art. They are the ones who make and create things. If something is valuable and meaningful as a work of art, it’s the way we collectively as a society choose to use it or talk about it,” says Ryan Moore, director of the gallery that is exhibiting the pickled cucumber work.





The exhibition of the work increased the interest and discussions present at the site. And if anyone is interested in buying the work, in addition to the R$ 30,000 reais, they must pocket another R$ 14.60 to buy the cheeseburger from the fast food chain.

Then, the buyer will receive instructions on how to recreate the work in the desired space.





On social media, users were divided about the work. While part led to a more philosophical discussion about the meaning of art, another part finds the situation funny, and there were those who said that whoever paid the stipulated amount would be crazy.



