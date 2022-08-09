World War II bomb found in river in Italy is defused – News

At heat waves hitting Europe this summer not only generate record temperatures and scorched fields: the Po River, Italy’s longest waterway, was so affected by the drought that its flow was 90% below average.

The waters got so low, they ended up revealing a WWII bomb, which was submerged.





This Sunday (7), military experts disarmed and carried out a controlled explosion of the 450 kg bomb, discovered on July 25, near the village of Borgo Vigilio, in the north, near the city of Mantua.

“The bomb was found by fishermen on the bank of the Po River, due to the decrease in water levels, caused by the drought,” said Colonel Marco Nasi.





The challenge of dealing with the bomb

About 3,000 people living in the vicinity of where the artifact was located were evacuated by the operation, the army said. Airspace in the region was closed, navigation on that stretch of the river, and traffic on the railway line and state road were disrupted.

“At first, some of the inhabitants said they would not move, but in the last few days, I think we have convinced everyone,” said the mayor of Borgo Virgilio, Francesco Aporti. He claims that if people refused to leave, operations would come to a halt.

Bomb disposal engineers removed the fuse from the US-made device. According to the Army, it contained 240 kg of explosives.





Afterwards, the bomb squad, escorted by police, transferred the artifact to a quarry in the town of Medole, which is about 45 km away from the site where it was destroyed.

Italy declared a state of emergency last month in the region around the Po, the country’s longest river. It accounts for about a third of Italy’s agricultural production, and is experiencing its worst drought in 70 years.





