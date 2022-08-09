World’s most dangerous bird chases rangers: ‘Jurassic Park scene’ – News

Rangers were driving quads on the outskirts of Cape York Peninsula, Australia, when they were forced to step on the gas. All because they ended up being chased by a cassowary, considered the most dangerous bird in the world.

The breathtaking moment was captured on video, in which we see the animal just a few meters from one of the vehicles. Watch below:





In an interview with the Australian Rural & Regional News website, Clayton Enoch, one of the pursued guards, said that his companion Cameron Wilson warned him about the proximity of the bird. The duo quickly mounted the quads and set off.

It was an almost cinematic escape, according to Enoch: “[O casuar] flew by my side and made a noise similar to a pterodactyl”, he described.





“I’ve been working with wildlife for years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” he added.



Sophie Hal, coordinator of the area, compared the occurrence to a scene from the movie Jurassic Park (1993), in reference to the franchise about the theme park where dinosaurs live.





Fortunately, no one was injured after the rush. “To be honest, I think we were very lucky to be in a vehicle with bars,” finished Enoch.

The danger of cassowaries lies in the species’ explosive temperament and in the attack and defense mechanisms they have, such as highly sharp beaks and claws.



The next man came face to face with a cassowary on a beach. Check out!



