Zé Neto has an absurd change in his voice caused by cigarettes

Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, surprised fans negatively last Saturday (6) after a show in Manaus. The singer was criticized for the change in his voice.

Fans began to say that Zé Neto’s voice would be hoarse and out of tune, some experts, according to the Em Off portal, say it may be due to the use of electronic cigarettes, vapes or ‘pods’ as it is known by youth.

In 2021 Zé Neto discovered “glass focus in the lung”, because of a shortness of breath he felt during the shows, this happens because of an inflammation in the lung, at the time his advice came to warn young people about the use of electronic cigarettes.

On social media, fans criticized the voice of Zé Neto: “Wow, it affected his voice a lot, but he’s still a great singer, the thing now is to take care of yourself, I don’t know, maybe have a phono to see the vocal physiology, because the tuning itself is good. My opinion”.

Another follower detonated Zé Neto: “Man, what a horrible voice that Zé Neto has, it was better to continue treating yourself and stop bothering with Anitta’s [email protected] At least the shame is already smaller kkkkk BRO the guys paying 1,000.00 to see this”.

FIGHT WITH ANITTA

In recent times the life of the countryman has not been very easy, after he criticized Anitta in one of his shows, he has had problems with shows in small town halls, in addition to this recent event with his voice.