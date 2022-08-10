10 cheap stocks that pay dividends above the Selic rate of 13.75% per year

After the most recent increase in the Selic, which reached the level of 13.75% per year last Wednesday (3), the list of shares traded on the B3 with dividend returns above the basic interest rate has narrowed. But there are still some options available – and at attractive prices.

A survey carried out for the InfoMoney by Luan Alves, head of equity at VG Research, identified 15 shares with dividend yield (rate of return with earnings only) projected for the next 12 months above the current Selic level. Among them, ten are trading at levels below the average of the last five years – a sign that they are cheap, according to the analyst.

We observed those that make up the Ibovespa (the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange) and some small capssuch as Unipar and BrasilAgro, which have liquidity and are often sought after by some investors focused on dividend strategies.

To identify the stocks considered to be cheap, Alves evaluated the multiple EV/Ebitda. The indicator compares the so-called company value (EV) – calculated from its market value, its debts and its cash – with its operating cash generation (EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

“When this multiple is low, it means that the cash generation of a few years is capable of adding up to the equivalent of the total value of the company itself”, says the analyst. He considered the EV/Ebitda that VG Research projects for each company in the next 12 months with the average of the multiple over the last five years.

To determine whether companies were more profitable than the historical average, the ROE (Return on Equity) was used – an indicator that measures net income for the last 12 months divided over equity.

Check the actions with dividend yield projected for the next 12 months above the current Selic level of 13.75% per year:

Action dividend yield projected for the next 12 months dividend yield performed in the last 12 months Projected EV/Ebitda for the next 12 months Average EV/Ebitda of the last 5 years Situation Petrobras PETR4 33.67% 43.83% 3.4 < 5.2 Cheap Petrobras PETR3 31.23% 43.14% 3.4 < 5.2 Cheap CPFL CPFE3 16.24% 21.22% 5.7 < 7.8 Cheap Gerdau Metalúrgica GOAU3 25.16% 18.77% 2.5 < 6.2 Cheap Copel CPLE11 16.50% 18.57% 4.8 < 5.3 Cheap Copel CPLE6 16.54% 18.45% 4.8 < 5.3 Cheap Copel CPLE3 16.16% 18.43% 4.8 < 5.3 Cheap Marfrig MRFG3 24.27% 16.95% 2.8 < 6.5 Cheap Unipar UNIP5 16.67% 16.86% 4.2 > 4.1 expensive Unipar UNIP6 16.66% 16.65% 4.2 > 4.1 expensive Gerdau Metalúrgica GOAU4 23.89% 16.53% 2.5 < 6.2 Cheap Braskem BRKM3 25.31% 16.37% 6.9 > 6.8 expensive BrazilAgro AGRO3 19.53% 16.23% 6.4 < 6.9 Cheap Braskem BRKM5 27.13% 15.97% 6.9 > 6.8 expensive Unipar UNIP3 15.76% 14.32% 4.2 > 4.1 expensive

Source: VG Research and Economatica. Note: theThe survey considers the asset price at the close of 08/04/22. The projected dividend yield is valid as long as the company has a profit equal to or greater than that of the last 12 months and maintains the same dividend distribution policy and interest on equity of the last 12 months. Survey carried out based on the closing data of 08/04/22. Projections collected by VG Research on 08/08/2022.

Read too:

• Living off an income: how to earn an extra monthly income of up to R$ 4 thousand with investments?

• August dividend schedule: Petrobras (PETR4), Unipar (UNIP6) and Alupar (ALUP11) pay this month

The indicators show that even some companies with strong appreciation in recent months – such as Petrobras, whose preferred shares have increased by around 50% this year alone – continue to show discounted multiples in relation to the historical average. In the case of Petrobras, the share has been trading again, in recent days, at close to R$37, the highest price since 2010.

In the companies of the commodities segment, according to Alves, this happens because the high prices of raw materials improved the results and increased their cash generation. But in some cases, prices on the stock exchange have not advanced at the same pace, given the aversion to risk that has prevailed in the local and global markets in recent times. “Profits rose much more than companies’ quotes, and that’s why the multiple dropped so much,” he says.

In the case of electric energy companies, also present in the list of cheap shares with dividends above the Selic, Alves points out that even improving results – to a lesser extent, it is worth mentioning – the prices of papers suffered mainly from the competition of higher interest rates. . “Investors sold these stocks, considered more defensive, and went back to fixed income,” he explains.

On the other hand, the shares of Unipar and Braskem are already considered expensive, according to Alves’ survey, given that their projected EV/Ebitda multiple exceeds the average of the last five years. According to the analyst, Unipar is already valued because it has paid large dividends in recent times and, therefore, was already being seen as a kind of “safety mattress” for some investors. Braskem, in turn, is going through a sale process: Petrobras has a stake in the company and intends to sell it, which adds uncertainty to its shares. “These are events specific to each one,” he says.

Read too:

• 5 stocks that pay good dividends to invest in August; Minerva debuts and TIM leaves the list

• “Snowball” effect? Louise Barsi and Tiago Reis tell how they choose shares to earn with dividends

What are the best options?

Although they are considered cheap, few companies indicated in the survey are suitable for long-term dividend strategies and not all will be able to sustain the level of dividend yield higher than 13.75% in the coming years, according to analysts.

The choice of VG Research is by Petrobras (PETR4) and CPFL (CPFE3). Alves believes that Petrobras will still be able to deliver a dividend yield of at least 20% per year in the coming years, or at least it will exceed the Selic rate until 2025 – remembering that projections indicate that the interest rate should fall to 7.5% per year in the same interval, according to the Focus Report of the Central Bank .

For Júlio Borba, analyst at Benndorf Research, Unipar (UNIP6) – although considered expensive in the Alves survey – could be an interesting action to obtain dividends in the long term. This is because the company, the largest producer of PVC, caustic soda and chlorine in South America, is consolidated against international peers such as Dow and Canexus. His projection is that the stock will deliver a return with dividends of around 10% in the coming years.

For those who do not like Petrobras and have a very long-term vision, Borba also mentions PetroRio (PRIO3), a small cap of the oil sector that may pay dividends in the future. As for Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4), the analyst believes that it is possible to carry the asset for a maximum of five more years, with an annual dividend of around 8% in the period.

For Sergio Biz, analyst and partner at GuiaInvest, Copel (CPLE6) is the right choice for the long term. The analyst designs a dividend yield of 10% for 2023. With an entry price of up to R$ 7.38, it is possible to guarantee a good dividend, he says.

Names such as Petrobras (PETR4), Copel (CPLE6), CPFL (CPFE3) appear in the dividend portfolios of banks and brokerages for August.

actions with dividend yield below 13.75% per year can also be alternatives to protect assets from inflation in the long term. VG Research cites alternatives such as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), with 11% of dividend yield; Banrisul (BRSR6), with 9.5%; Bradesco (BBDC4), with 7.7%; Copasa (CSMG3), with 9%; and Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3), with 10%.

Read too:

• Petrobras (PETR4) distributes record dividends: is it worth buying to participate in the jackpot?

• “Com Date”: check the cut-off dates to invest in stocks in August and earn with dividends

Dividend Handbook: Sign up and learn from XP’s Chief Strategist a simple and powerful strategy to live off your income

Related