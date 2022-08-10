115-year-old woman arrives at HE with signs of beating – SelesNafes.com

Per RODRIGO ÍNDIO

The Civil Police of Amapá was called on Tuesday (9) by employees of the Emergency Hospital of Macapá, to verify the case of an alleged fall that a 115-year-old woman would have suffered in her home.

The situation of patient Rosa Batista drew the attention of health professionals. She was admitted during the night, with a very purple face and several bruises on her body. The centenarian can barely communicate.

According to a source from the SelesNafes.com portal, the patient has multiple fractures on her face, knee injury, abrasions on her arm, injury to the frontal region of the head and ecchymosis. [extravasamento de sangue] in the eye region.

Also according to the source, the elderly woman’s companion reported only that she had “fallen” from her bed. The version caused strangeness and did not convince the nursing staff, who decided to call the police.

“Look at this patient. Do you think it’s a bed fall? She’s all broken. Dude, that’s spanking. This is revolting. She has multiple fractures to her face. That never happened when she fell out of bed, absurd”, the source suspects and is indignant.

The elderly woman suffers sequelae of a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA). A new assessment was made this morning and it was cited that there are no falling characteristics. The health team sees signs of predominant abuse.

During the police visit, a granddaughter of the centenarian was present. The relative provided clarification. The skill must be activated.

It is stated in Rosa Batista’s identity that she was born on July 5, 1907, in Macapá. Currently, she lives in Marabaixo 3, in the west of the capital of Amapá.

The report got in touch with the delegate Cássia Costa, head of the Amapá Elderly Police Station. She confirmed the call from the hospital’s health team and said that she opened an investigation to investigate the case. She said she wants to interrogate people close to the patient.

“We went to the HE to find out what happened. The next steps are hearing from family members and possible witnesses, requesting expertise on the elderly woman’s injuries and, when possible, listening to her to complete the procedure “, explained the delegate.

The elderly woman’s health condition is extremely delicate.

