12-year-old gives three hats and makes a great goal in a lowland game; Look

What did you do when you were 12? Some might answer that they played ball, but they certainly couldn’t do what little David did.

The young man from Esporte Clube União, a lowland club in Bela Vista de Minas (MG), starred in a rare move that, since yesterday, has gone viral among football lovers (watch below).

In the match against Comercial, played in the neighboring municipality of Nova Era, Davi scored a great goal to make any grown man jealous.

In an offensive side of his team, he received the ball and, with category, dominated in the chest. Then, with agility and skill, he tipped a hat to another marker.

Already in the tip region of the area, Davi continued the show. After straightening with his thigh, he mended two more hats before hitting hard and swinging the nets for his team.

The bid was published on Twitter on the “Nas Gerais” page and, so far, has had more than 17,000 likes. In the comments, several fans began to ask for the boy in the base categories of their respective teams.

Watch the goal:

