22-year-old is found dead in Praia do Leblon | Rio de Janeiro

A 22-year-old was found dead this Tuesday (9) in Praia do Leblon, at the height of Posto 12.

Samuel Maciel He had been missing since Saturday (6), when he went to a childhood friend’s party in Vidigal, in the South Zone of Rio. According to the family, he was with friends and ran away after a fight.

The young man was a delivery boy and bought instruments to work with music. His dream was to become an MC.

Ana Carolina Melo, Samuel’s wife, didn’t go to the party because she was working. She says that, before leaving the house, Samuel sent a message asking about the clothes he should wear.

At the party, the two spoke again and Samuel said he would sleep at some friends’ house. At around 4:15 am, the young man sent a video to her running, saying that he loved her and that “a caô happened in the favela of Vidigal”.

“They’re trying to kill me and Carlinhos (…) I’m on the street through the woods. I love you.”

The image was dark, but you could hear the sound of breaking branches and water.

In addition to his wife, his mother, Marli Maciel, and the young man’s sisters, Sabrina and Monique Maciel, were at the 14th DP (Leblon) to obtain information about the case.