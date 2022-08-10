5 aspects for Fla to keep an eye on Talleres vs Vélez

Flamengo is the first semi-finalist of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. After eliminating Corinthians, yesterday (9), at Maracanã, Rubro-Negro will now meet their opponent in the next knockout stage, and he will come tonight ( 10), when the Argentinian Talleres x Vélez Sarsfield resumed the open series last week. Vélez have the advantage, as they won at home 3-2 in Argentina’s best match of the entire year.

Today’s game starts at 21:30 (Brasília time) and will be played at the Mario Kempes stadium, in Córdoba. All 57,000 tickets have been sold since Monday (8).

Immersed in the Argentine routine, the column now contextualizes five stories for Flamengo players and fans to keep an eye on:

Maximo Perrone, midfielder for Vélez Sarsfield Image: Publicity Vélez Sarsfield

fantastic factory’sailboat‘

Despite not being a big team in Argentina (a topic for another day), Vélez Sarsfield has one of the most respected youth divisions in the country. And the current crop is excellent, very likely better than any of the big five clubs.

The high points are all 19 years old. They are midfielder Máximo Perrone, defender Valentín Gómez and forward Julián Fernandez, scorer of the third goal in last week’s agonizing 3-2.

Diego Valoyes, Talleres forward Image: Publicity/Official website of Talleres

Valoyes the Terrible

The great individual highlight of Talleres was born in Colombia: he is Diego Valoyes, a 25-year-old attacking midfielder who excels in control and speed. Legend of River Plate, coach Marcelo Gallardo is a confessed admirer of him.

Valoyes is always on the rise in the ball markets, and it’s really a mystery that he follows Talleres. The club bets on a great campaign in this Libertadores to sell it with figures of ace. It’s deserved. His level is that of a starting player for the Colombian national team for many years. The debut in the national team he has already made.

Alexander “Cacique” Medina, Uruguayan coach Image: TV reproduction

Which Chief is this?

The Uruguayan coach, who was released from Inter after just four months, is carrying out highly respected work at Vélez. And his previous great performance had been exactly in the Talleres he faces today. The duel itself bears the signature of its competence.

This Vélez is a mix of young and experienced athletes. Medallions like Lucas Pratto and Diego Godín find the sweat of a kid that is really shining. And there is also the hardworking striker Lucas Janson, the “São Janson”, great idol of this Vélez. The crowd takes even a “holy card” of yours in their pocket, hoping for more goals and miracles.

Pedro Caixinha is the coach of Talleres in this Libertadores Image: Reuters

box touch

Totally unknown in Argentina, Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha created a strong and vibrant Talleres, who attacks well and is aggressive in midfield. But truth be told, he still suffers from a certain instability in defence.

The 4-4-1-1 scheme is basic and without great decorations, betting on the attack, with Valoyes and the striker Federico Girotti, ex-River. Caixinha is gaining a reputation for being great at reading games. The two goals scored in the first leg were after his substitutions, with the reserves Michael Santos and Rodrigo Garro entering the field and scoring the nets.

Flamengo and Talleres players greet each other before the ball rolls in Libertadores Image: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Trapdoor or Marion?

Keeping the advantage and qualifying for the semifinals, Vélez will certainly be punished after the cowardly assault on the families of Talleres players and directors last week. Two well-studied hypotheses for the confrontation against Fla would be closing the gates or the sector where there was the regrettable fight, called “massacre” by Argentine newspapers and portals.

The question remains: taking into account only the environment, is it better to face Vélez, punished and worried about having more problems? Or Talleres, in a much larger stadium?

The column answers: certainly Talleres. The Mario Kempes stadium, as grand as it is with its 57,000 seats (hence the pun “Marião”), would certainly offer a less warlike atmosphere (Vélez plays with a capacity for 49,540 fans). The fans in Córdoba are not historically aggressive like those in Buenos Aires.

And, it is worth remembering, Talleres faced Fla in the first phase in a great atmosphere of camaraderie, including even a collective cleaning in the locker room of Maracanã. The scores were 3 to 1 for Rubro-Negro in Rio and 2 to 2 in Córdoba.

Possible lineups

TALLERS: Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Rafael Pérez and Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Villagra, Alan Franco, Diego Valoyes and Rodrigo Garro; Matias Godoy; Federico Girotti (Michael Santos). TECHNICIAN: Pedro Caixinha.

VÉLEZ SARSFIELD: Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías de Los Santos, Valentín Gómez and Francisco Ortega; Nicolás Garayalde, Maximo Perrone; Luca Orellano, Lucas Pratto and Lucas Janson; Walter Bou. TECHNICIAN: Alexander “Cacique” Medina.