5 champion cars in debt break down R$ 6.5 million in SP

The five cars with the most IPVA debts in São Paulo have together a debt of more than R$ 6.5 million and reach up to 15 years without paying the tax.

The information was provided at the request of UOL Cars by the São Paulo State Attorney General’s Office (PGE) and refer to vehicle owners, natural or legal persons, registered under the active state debt.

Due to default, they were included in the State Cadin (Information Register of Unpaid Credits of State Bodies and Entities).

In this way, the debts started to be managed by PGE, with probable collection through protest – which implies restrictions on loans in the financial system and blocking of possible credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista.

The identity of the owners of the vehicles was not disclosed by the agency linked to the government of São Paulo.

All the cars are from the Italian brands Ferrari and Lamborghini and one of them has not collected the tribute for 15 years.

1st – Ferrari 599 SA Aperta 2010

Image: Disclosure

Debt of BRL 1,389,703.42 for the years 2014 to 2021

2nd – Ferrari F430 Spider 2007

Debt of BRL 1,341,785.45 for the years 2011 to 2021

3rd – Lamborghini Gallardo 2010

Debt of BRL 1,322,512.21 for the years 2010 to 2021

4th – Ferrari 360 Modena F1 2004

Debt of BRL 1,241,443.37 for the years 2007 to 2021

5th – Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera 2012

Debt of BRL 1,214,234.20 for the years 2014 to 2020

