Actress Anne Heche falls into coma after serious accident in Los Angeles

The actress Anne Hechebest known for productions such as Six Days, Seven Nights and the series Men in Trees, went into a coma after suffering a serious accident last Friday (5), in Los Angeles, in the United States. According to a representative of hers, she is in “extremely critical condition”; see the official note in full (via vanity fair):

“At this time Anne is in an extremely critical condition. She has a significant lung injury that requires mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Heche has been hospitalized since Friday (5th). At the time, the actress crashed her car in the garage of an apartment complex and, in an attempt to get him out of there, she crashed the vehicle again, this time into a house. The impact was so intense that it started a fire that engulfed the car and the house.

About 60 firefighters were called to the scene and, after an hour, they were able to control the flames and rescue Heche. The house, however, burned to the ground, according to resident Lynne Mishele, who said she had lost “the belongings of a lifetime”.

The police work on the hypothesis that she could have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident, which is why they asked for a blood test on the actress.

O Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelette).

Also follow us on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.