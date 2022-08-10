Afraid of Lula, Petrobras’ board runs to shield astronomical shareholder gains

support the 247

Brazil de facto – With less than two months to go before the presidential election, Petrobras has become one of the great topics of debate in society. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has already said that, if re-elected, he intends to privatize the company. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) announced that he will change the company to make fuel cheaper in the country if he returns to the presidency.

The high prices of gasoline and diesel are mainly responsible for the record profits that Petrobras has obtained since last year. Lowering them means reducing the profitability of the state-owned company and, consequently, the gain of investors with the company’s profits.

Investors obviously know this. That’s why they work to profit as much as possible before the election, aware that Lula is now the leader in all polls of voting intentions. In addition, they work to limit or delay any change in Petrobras’ management that could compromise their remuneration.

record dividends

Petrobras profited R$98 billion in the first six months of the year. This amount is very high for the company’s history, just 7% below the R$ 106 billion it made last year – a record for the state-owned company.

Still, the company decided to pass on to its shareholders more than that. There were R$ 136 billion in dividends related to its activity in these six months, that is, 138% of the company’s net income.

According to monitoring carried out by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), this had never happened before. From 1995 to 2019, the first year of Bolsonaro’s administration, Petrobras had transferred to its shareholders, on average, 30% of its profit in a year, reaching a maximum of 54% in 1996.

In 2020, however, this percentage reached 145%. It dropped to 95% in 2021. Now, it is heading to a new record percentage thanks also to the transfer of funds raised from the sale of part of the company’s equity. These sales of refineries and other assets are approved by the company’s board of directors, which is made up of government-appointed representatives as well as the company’s largest private investors.

“This dividend situation has a political component. Will Lula win and the company’s management will change? The dividends will be lower in the scenario with Lula’s victory”, said economist Sérgio Mendonça, former technical director of Dieese.

Protected prices

The board of directors also approved at the end of the month a new guideline for these same investors to have more power over the definition of prices for fuels sold by Petrobras.

Until then, only Petrobras directors, all appointed by the government, defined the readjustments. After the change, the board of directors takes over the matter. As it is made up of shareholder representatives, they have also gained a voice.

According to economist Eduardo Costa Pinto, a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), investors were mobilized to create the new guideline. And they are interested in maintaining Petrobras’ current pricing policy, which equates the state’s prices with those on the international market. This guarantees profits for them.

“Minority shareholders took a stand. They warned that they will not accept a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy and in the payment of its dividends”, summarized Pinto.

Geologist Rosangela Buzanelli, the only worker representative among the 11 members of Petrobras’ Board of Directors, agrees with Pinto. According to her, knowing that Lula is against the current pricing policy, shareholders created a barrier to, at the very least, hamper a probable post-election change.

Board and presidency locks

Buzanelli said that, on the board, government and shareholders work today for common interests. Both are committed to transferring Petrobras assets to the private sector and maintaining payments to investors, who supported Bolsonaro.

The counselor even said that Bolsonaro took steps to make it difficult to change the board and even the presidency of Petrobras, aware that he could lose the election. According to her, if Lula is elected, he will have more work to put his nominees in the company.

Buzanelli cited a decree issued by the president in April that created a new, more time-consuming rite for electing Petrobras’ directors. The rule affects the company’s presidency, since only those who are already a member of the board can preside over the state-owned company.

The decree establishes that, before any election of a director, the name must first be evaluated by an eligibility committee, which will evaluate its professional and personal history. After the evaluation is completed, the shareholders’ meeting is scheduled, at least 30 days in advance, to vote on its nomination.

Until the decree, the evaluation of the eligibility committee was already underway with the convened shareholders’ meeting. This made elections faster.

“The country’s new president will be able to appoint directors and even the president of Petrobras, but their inauguration tends to take longer,” explained Buzanelli. “Changes will be slower because of this shielding.

