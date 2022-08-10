After a live scolding, musicians from Alcymar Monteiro leave the band; video – 08/10/2022 – News

Forrozeiro Alcymar Monteiro, one of the main icons of northeastern music, has been involved in controversy since the weekend, when a video began to circulate in which the singer harshly criticizes musicians in his band. On Tuesday (9), after great repercussion of the fact, at least three musicians of the band announced that they no longer play with the forrozeiro. (See video at the end of the article).

Playback/YouTube Alcymar Monteiro criticizes his musicians during a show in the countryside of Pernambuco

In the video that circulates on social networks, Alcymar Monteiro criticizes the way in which the introduction of one of his songs was played. According to him, it was not played simply by the musicians. “Forró is simple. Why bend it there? I’m speaking in public because it’s not the first time it’s happened. Here, who has to show up is me. The artist is me”, said Alcymar Monteiro.

Two days after the video went viral, Alcymar Monteiro posted a video apologizing and attributed his way of speaking to fatigue from the various shows over the 36-year career. The request, however, was not well accepted by the musicians.

The criticism, in the video, seemed to be directed at the accordionist of the band Forroteria, who accompanies Alcymar Monteiro. However, trombonist Sandro Trombomba, trumpeter Jefferson Silveira and saxophonist Chico Botelho, responsible for the group’s brass, reported that the criticism was directed at them. The three, through the networks, reported that they left the band.

Reproduction / Instagram Musicians made a joint post informing the band’s departure

“It is as in this photo, together and united, that we came to communicate our separation from Banda Forroteria, which accompanies the Artist Alcymar Monteiro. It is with humility, teachings that our parents gave us, dignity, respect for others and professionalism. clean, with our heads held high, strong as ever, to follow our paths, in pursuit of our dreams. We are grateful for the support of our family members, friends who are always rooting for our success, the friends we made during this time together on trips, those who saw us playing, may God bless you always. We love you all”, posted the three musicians together.

In a live, even, Jeffeson Silveira gave details about the relationship with Alcymar Monteiro. According to him, the humiliation and screams made by the forrozeiro against the musicians were constant. “My idols are here. If Alcymar Monteiro is the artist, he is the king, my king and idol is this one, my father. And it is for the dignity I have, for the values ​​he taught me, that I am leaving,” he said. .

See the video: