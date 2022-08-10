After a serious accident, Anne Heche is connected to a breathing machine and fans receive news: “Surgical intervention”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on After a serious accident, Anne Heche is connected to a breathing machine and fans receive news: “Surgical intervention” 0 Views

TV and Celebrities

Anne Heche lost control of the car that was driving the car crashed into the house

Victor Tobias

Per Victor Tobias

Anne Heche is not expected to be discharged and must undergo surgery
© Reproduction/Instagram/@annehecheAnne Heche is not expected to be discharged and must undergo surgery
Victor Tobias

Anne Heche was involved in a serious accident last Friday (5), and everything indicates that the actress has a long way to go. This Tuesday (9), a spokesperson for the artist confirmed that the blonde needed to be connected to the breathing machine and the celebrity is still in a coma. The 53-year-old Hollywood actress lost control of her car and crashed into a house.

According to the authorities, heche was the only wound in the event. According to the information, the crash generated combustion that set the house on fire. The Police Department of Los Angeles manifested itself and said it was investigating the causes and circumstances of the collision. “She is currently in an extremely serious condition.”, said the businessman. Michael McConnell to Reuters.

“You have significant lung injury that requires mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” he continued. Anne Heche is primarily known for her Emmy-winning production work”Another World”. The actress also collaborated on “Hung”, “Mere Coincidence” and “A Nothing Safe Deal”.

Heche also made headlines in the late 1990s after being classified as an affair by the American presenter, Ellen Degeneres. After termination, heche married the cameraman Coleman Laffoon, but the marriage did not proceed. Some time later, the artist became involved with actor James Tupper.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Season 5 photos reveal the return of the Karate Kid villain

Netflix revealed on Tuesday (9) new photos from the fifth season of Cobra Kai that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved