After a serious accident, Anne Heche is connected to a breathing machine and fans receive news: “Surgical intervention”

Anne Heche was involved in a serious accident last Friday (5), and everything indicates that the actress has a long way to go. This Tuesday (9), a spokesperson for the artist confirmed that the blonde needed to be connected to the breathing machine and the celebrity is still in a coma. The 53-year-old Hollywood actress lost control of her car and crashed into a house.

According to the authorities, heche was the only wound in the event. According to the information, the crash generated combustion that set the house on fire. The Police Department of Los Angeles manifested itself and said it was investigating the causes and circumstances of the collision. “She is currently in an extremely serious condition.”, said the businessman. Michael McConnell to Reuters.

“You have significant lung injury that requires mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” he continued. Anne Heche is primarily known for her Emmy-winning production work”Another World”. The actress also collaborated on “Hung”, “Mere Coincidence” and “A Nothing Safe Deal”.

Heche also made headlines in the late 1990s after being classified as an affair by the American presenter, Ellen Degeneres. After termination, heche married the cameraman Coleman Laffoon, but the marriage did not proceed. Some time later, the artist became involved with actor James Tupper.