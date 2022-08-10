After an alleged breakup, Thais Braz lets part of the volume leak in an open dress

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/JwzhZZUJLAo” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Miss BBB! After the end of her relationship with Gui Napolitano, Thais Braz, former participant of Big Brother Brazil and digital influencer, decided to show her new flashy dress this Tuesday afternoon (09).

+ Ex-BBB Thais Braz makes a video to show the look of the day: “What’s your mood?”

“SKAZI by @moalmeida”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the photo, Thais Braz took advantage of a dress that was tighter on her body and very open, while she does not fail to make several poses to show all her seduction power. Currently, the celebrity has surpassed the mark of 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

“Jesus beloved, what a perfect woman is this!?”, asked a fan in the comments field, complementing with some heart emojis. “I missed seeing an all black look”, said another.

For the first time, Thais Braz opens the game and talks about how he felt leaving the BBB: “It was terrible”

During an interview with UOL, Thais Braz, digital influencer and Instagram muse, commented on how her life was when she had to deal with haters when she left Big Brother Brasil. At the time, the model was even attacked for her way of speaking.

I went in knowing that I would be judged, because that is one of the purposes of the program. I just thought the bad reviews would be aimed at my performance in the game. I knew I had been more withdrawn in there, I had nothing to say about that. But they were talking about my way of talking, the size of my forehead. Honestly, I thought about disappearing from everything, about giving up”, said Thais.

“Then I remembered that my dream was much bigger than my fear and I saw that it was only up to me to focus on the good things, on who was supporting me. It was amazing to see that I had fans, people who lost late at night voting for me to stay inside. I got very attached to it and it strengthened me”, he concluded.

