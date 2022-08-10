After elimination in Libertadores, Willian leaves Corinthians

William should no longer play for Corinthians. THE elimination for Flamengoin the quarter-finals of Liberatorswas the trigger for the shirt 10 to direct his departure from the alvinegro club.



Fate has everything to be Fulham, from England, who in recent weeks have made contact with the player. The eight years he lived in London, when he defended Chelsea and Arsenal, weighs heavily on the favoritism of the English, as Willian and his family would have no problems adapting to the place.

However, Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, also signaled interest in the player. The club is coached by Portuguese Jorge Jesus, ex-Flamengo. The professional asked the Turkish team’s board to hire the attacking midfielder.

Family issues were fundamental for Willian to want to leave Timão.

It all started in April, when the athlete received virtual threats after losing to Always Ready, from Bolivia, in the Libertadores debut. There was even the opening of a police report and identification of the offender.

Even after the episode, the shirt 10’s wife and daughters always felt insecure, which weighed on Willian’s desire to leave Corinthians.

The athlete’s staff was communicated, but at first there were no proposals, which has changed in recent weeks.

The situation will be discussed internally in the coming days. The Corinthian board will still seek to reverse the situation, but people heard by the THROW! claim that this is practically impossible and that the player is irreducible as to the desire to exit.