After the bath, Mulher Melão “flexes” with white panties and jokes: “I will provoke”

No one expected this! Mulher Melão, as the model Renata Frisson is nicknamed, decided to shock netizens with a breathtaking record to invite the crowd to OnlyFans. The muse left her followers in love and gave something to talk about.

+ On the lap of a giant teddy bear, Melon Woman rolls with lingerie PP: “I sat here”

Posing in white lingerie right after the shower, the muse impressed with her chic production and just drove the Instagram crowd crazy. “I won’t do anything you don’t want to, but I’ll tease you until you want to do it,” joked the muse in the caption.

“Jeez, this woman is a beautiful goddess”, extolled a follower in the comments of the publication. “Each new photo is a shot. Friend, you rock too much”, fired another internet user, shocked by the record. “It’s not over, world. This woman is too perfect,” drooled a third. Check out:

Melon Woman reveals that she wants to put part of her body in the insurance: “From millions”

They’re gold! Recently, in an interview with Quem, Mulher Melão revealed that she intends to get her breasts safe! The muse said that her body is her greatest asset, especially after having gone through some aesthetic procedures again.

“It’s amazing that you’re feeling sexy, without any kind of pain caused by the size of your breasts. And it really rejuvenated me. I’m looking like a little girl. My greatest asset is my body. I work with beauty and sensuality, so I invest in aesthetic treatments and good professionals. My body belongs to millions”, said the muse.

The muse also said that she did not show the result of her silicone, not even on OnlyFans: “I still haven’t left my new breasts fully on display on Onlyfans. They’re going to go crazy, because I’ve only been showing them in lingerie, a bikini. Now, it’s already perfect. It healed everything just fine. I’ll show you, that’s why I did this essay with transparency. In fact, my breasts are so beautiful, I’m even thinking about insuring my melons”.

