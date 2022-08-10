Alcymar Monteiro’s musicians resign after video with scolding in show goes viral; ‘I’m the one who has to show up’, said singer | Caruaru and Region

After a video of singer Alcymar Monteiro giving a “scolding” to his team during a show went viral on social media, three musicians resigned.

“I’m the one who has to show up”, said the singer from Ceará to the musicians during a presentation at João Pedro’s party, in Santa Terezinha, in the Sertão de Pernambuco. The presentation took place on Saturday (6) — see the moment above.

O g1 requested a position from the singer’s press office and also from the Municipality of Santa Terezinha, as the case took place during a party promoted by the municipal administration, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

“Here, I’m the one who has to show up, I’m the one who has to show up. 36 years of struggle. I give these scoldings, because otherwise it becomes a mess. […] Is the artist me or not? Whoever wants to do a concert, do it in another corner”, said Alcymar, addressing the musicians and the audience.

Through a post on a social network, one of the musicians, Sandro Trombomba, informed that he and two other members of Banda Forroteria, which accompanies Alcymar Monteiro, resigned.

“We left with a clear conscience, with our heads held high, strong as ever, to follow our paths, in search of our dreams”, said Trombomba.

After the case went viral, Alcymar used his profile on a social network to apologize.

“Our band is a wonderful band and it has a musician who is part of it, who has played with me for over 30 years. I apologize for what happened, it is not part of my self”, he said. See the full apology below.

