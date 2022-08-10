Alderman Felipe Becari’s team issues a note after a complaint of embezzlement

São Paulo councilor Felipe Becari (União Brasil) expressed his opinion after the LeoDias column published, exclusively, this Tuesday (8/9), that he is being investigated on suspicion of embezzling public money to create and update his monthly official website. According to the politician’s legal team, the candidate for the position of federal deputy has already presented the documents requested by the Civil Police and is calmly awaiting the shelving of this investigation.
Read the full note below:
“In light of the news, the legal advice of Councilor Felipe Becari informs that the Councilor has been the target of completely false and criminal complaints, disseminated solely and exclusively for political reasons, with the aim of ruining the Councilor’s impeccable and exemplary career, taking into account since we are in an election year.
We point out that all legal measures are being taken so that all the people who are spreading the false accusations are criminally responsible. It should be noted that all documents were duly presented, in order to demonstrate the most absolute regularity of their rendering of accounts, so that the Councilor remains serene and certain that any and all investigations will be timely filed.
Councilman Felipe Becari was elected in 2020, with 98,717 votes, being the fourth most voted in the country. In all his life history, he never had any fact that discredited his conduct. For that reason, he remains, as always, carrying out his brilliant legislative and social work, with due transparency and dedication”.
Felipe Becari, a former civil police officer and currently a São Paulo councilor for the União Brasil party, is being investigated for the crime of embezzlement (embezzlement of public funds). The politician, who is known as a protector of animals on social media and is dating actress and former BBB Carla Diaz, would have used state money to create and update his official website monthly. The expenses exceed R$ 110 thousand.
The managing partner is called Mayra Morelli Gaia Fujie and in a simple internet search, we discovered that she is a first cousin of the Chief of Staff of Councilman Felipe Becari. She also performs the role of weight loss coaching, nothing related to website maintenance or any other service within the activities of the CNPJ Atos 360. .00 and this amount was paid with public money.
Before analyzing the requests for breach of bank and tax secrecy, the Public Prosecutor’s Office requests that the City Council of the State of São Paulo explain if there is any impediment or illegality in the use of public money to pay expenses arising from the provision of services by a company whose partner and owner is a cousin of the Councilor’s Chief of Staff.
