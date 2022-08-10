Alderman Felipe Becari’s team issues a note after a complaint of embezzlement

São Paulo councilor Felipe Becari (União Brasil) expressed his opinion after the LeoDias column published, exclusively, this Tuesday (8/9), that he is being investigated on suspicion of embezzling public money to create and update his monthly official website. According to the politician’s legal team, the candidate for the position of federal deputy has already presented the documents requested by the Civil Police and is calmly awaiting the shelving of this investigation.

Read the full note below:

“In light of the news, the legal advice of Councilor Felipe Becari informs that the Councilor has been the target of completely false and criminal complaints, disseminated solely and exclusively for political reasons, with the aim of ruining the Councilor’s impeccable and exemplary career, taking into account since we are in an election year.

We point out that all legal measures are being taken so that all the people who are spreading the false accusations are criminally responsible. It should be noted that all documents were duly presented, in order to demonstrate the most absolute regularity of their rendering of accounts, so that the Councilor remains serene and certain that any and all investigations will be timely filed.

Councilman Felipe Becari was elected in 2020, with 98,717 votes, being the fourth most voted in the country. In all his life history, he never had any fact that discredited his conduct. For that reason, he remains, as always, carrying out his brilliant legislative and social work, with due transparency and dedication”.