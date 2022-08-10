AliExpress announces world premiere of the new OnePlus Nord N20 SE

AliExpress is promoting the worldwide launch of Nord N20 SE, the newly launched cell phone from China’s OnePlus. Including, the device is coming out with a discount of about R$ 300 (offer link).

The new phone has a 6.56-inch screen — with a 60 Hz refresh rate — 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In terms of cameras, the phone has a main sensor of 50 megapixels, in addition to a front camera of 8 megapixels.

The battery is 5000 mAh, with 33w fast charging, and has 4G connectivity. The product offered is the global version of the device, with multi-language support, Google services, in addition to the OTA update.

In the offer, the product can be purchased promotionally on AliExpress with prices 27% cheaper, between R$ 798.32 and R$ 991.11, depending on the color and accessories included.

The product is shipped with free shipping, however, the buyer may have to pay customs taxes from the IRS. In addition, the price listed here may change due to the variation of the dollar exchange rate.

