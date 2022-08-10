Aline Campos denies that she ‘stole’ Jesus Luz from a friend: “Talarica”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/casKU_FBj4g” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Aline Campos finally spoke out about rumors that she would have started a relationship with Jesus Luz while the model was still engaged to his ex-wife, Carol Ramiro. During the program “Foi Mau”, by Maurício Meirelles, which airs this Monday (08), the dancer said that there is no right time for love. The couple made their relationship official just two weeks after the actor’s marriage ended.

“I’m a friend of Jesus and I’ve known him for a long time. We have always had a very strong connection of friendship and respect. She then explained how the romance began: “It was the first time I saw single Jesus and had the opportunity to see him in a different light. From there, sorry, but I don’t have time. For me, time is relative”, said Aline.

“I was never talarica and Carol was never my friend. I always respected her a lot, but I was a friend of Jesus and because of him I met her and lived with her in some situations. I looked at him as a friend, he looked at me as a friend and it was like that for several years,” she added.

Aline Campos talks about her first kiss with Jesus Luz

During the interview, Aline Campos also told about her first kiss with Jesus Luz. “When we kissed, we felt something very special that made us kiss to this day”, she commented.

The full interview with Aline will air this Monday (8), at 11:30 pm.

