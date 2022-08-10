Almost 200 years later, new expedition retraces Charles Darwin’s route – 08/09/2022

It was in 1859 that the British Charles Darwin published the work that would be considered, until today, the basis of Evolutionary Biology. With “The Origin of Species”, he introduced the scientific world to the concept of the evolution of plants and animals through natural selection. To write the book, the naturalist used observations made 28 years earlier, during the voyage aboard the ship HMS Beagle, which for five years sailed around the planet.

Upon leaving the port of Plymouth, England, in December 1831, the vessel made stops in the Canary Islands and Cape Verde, both on the African coast, and then headed for South America, more specifically Brazil. The Beagle landed in Bahia and Rio de Janeiro, and in these places Darwin told about the observation of two species of leaf-cutting ants of the genera Atta (saúvas) and acromyrmex (quequens).

“A person, entering a tropical forest for the first time, will be amazed at the work of the ants: trails can be seen in all directions, over which a tireless army of foragers is sighted, some going forward, others returning, overloaded with pieces of green leaves, many times larger than the bodies themselves”, he wrote in “The Origin of Species”.

Leaf-cutting ant of the genus Atta. A colony can have up to 3 million individuals. Image: Victor Rault

One hundred and sixty-three years later, in an area of ​​northern Rio de Janeiro, Victor Rault shares a similar statement about the encounter with the same insects on his social networks:

“Ants are extraordinary. The pieces of leaves we see them carrying can measure up to 20 times the size of their bodies! They can cut and transport leaves thanks to their powerful jaws. Not only do they practice agriculture, they are also builders of When they see a palatable tree, their comings and goings naturally create a trail, which they keep clear of vegetation by spreading a natural pesticide they have on their body.”

The French documentarian is the creator of the Captain Darwin project, which follows in the footsteps of the English researcher and explorer almost two centuries later. Aboard the ship named after the naturalist, Rault left Plymouth on September 12, 2021 and for the next four years will navigate the same famous route taken by the Beagle: along the Atlantic coast in Africa, towards South America, following then to the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, French Polynesia in the South Pacific, Tasmania in Australia and the Keeling Islands and Mauritius, and then back to England.

“The aim of the project is to carry out a global investigation of biodiversity and compare the conservation status of the animals observed by Darwin in the past with the present situation”, says Rault. “I also dream of seeing a common denominator among the most successful conservation initiatives and thus being able to disseminate them so that they serve as models and can be applied in different countries.”

Victor Rault on his arrival in Brazil Image: Disclosure

The decline of sloths

To define which species will be revisited, the documentarian uses as a guide not The Origin of Species, which is more of a scientific compendium, but another book, The Voyage of the Beagle, a journal of Darwin’s notes, published in 1839.

In it, the naturalist cites, for example, the discovery in Uruguay of a fossil, the Megatherium americana, a type of giant sloth, with a size ten times larger than the current ones and weighing up to 4 tons, which lived on Earth approximately 10 thousand years. For Darwin, this prehistoric animal would be a common ancestor not only of the sloth but also of the anteater and the armadillo. The finding of the fossil served as another key piece to assemble the puzzle of the Theory of Evolution.

“The giant sloth likely disappeared because of pressure from humans hunting it for food and climate change, which led to habitat fragmentation. Its fate obviously resembles the sloth’s plight today. So what has changed since then and how optimistic can we be? be about the future of laziness?” wondered Rault.

Collared Sloth (Bradypus torquatus), the only endemic to the Atlantic Forest Image: Victor Rault

To answer the question, when he was in Bahia, at the Sapiranga Ecological Reserve, 2 km from Praia do Forte, Rault wanted to get to know the current sloths up close. Alongside researcher Gastón Giné, from the State University of Santa Cruz and a member of the National Center for Research and Conservation of Brazilian Primates, he faced a negative outlook. In this region of the state, these animals are at risk of extinction in the coming decades due to real estate expansion and the increasing destruction of the Atlantic Forest.

“They face a serious threat from deforestation. When you see this animal, so calm, slowly eating leaves, and not far away there is the noise of machines, there is a feeling of sadness”, laments the Frenchman.

However, by what seems to be a great irony, the devastation of the Atlantic Forest, as a consequence of the advance of agriculture and urban centers, caused the population of leaf-cutting ants to explode in the state of Rio de Janeiro. These insects are considered a pest by farmers there.

“So far, this is the first time we have documented a species that has a much larger population today than it did in Darwin’s time. It turns out that the habitat of these species is the Atlantic Forest, but they reproduce much better in open environments. “, he explains.

At the União Biological Reserve, near the municipality of Bom Jardim (RJ), and also in the laboratories of the Universidade Estadual Norte Fluminense, Captain Darwin’s team followed the efforts of researcher Richard Samuels, who seeks to develop a natural alternative, without the use of substances chemicals to control ants.

Victor Rault filming leaf-cutting ants on a farm in the municipality of Bom Jardim, about 100 km from the União Biological Reserve (RJ) Image: Disclosure

Red Manatee: From One to Thousands in a Decade

Although the Beagle did not dock in Paraná, Rault decided to make a stop at Baía de Guaratuba to document the work carried out by Instituto Guaju, responsible for the Guará and Aves do Nosso Litoral projects.

It is really incredible the story of the return, after its disappearance for almost a century, of the scarlet-colored guará-melho (Eudocimus ruber), to the bay that owes its name to it – in Tupi-Guarani, Guaratuba means “land of many guarás”.

In 2008, a first individual of the species was spotted by a fisherman. Little by little, more and more of them were returning to the edge of mangroves and coastal mudflats in the bay of Paraná.

“Fourteen years after the first specimen was recorded, field trips continued over the years and today we already have records of approximately 4,000 birds in a single sighting”, reveals Edgar Fernandez, director and researcher at the Guaju Institute.

Flock of Red Mane (Eudocimus ruber) Image: Edgar Fernandez

In addition to monitoring and studying the species, the organization also carries out important environmental education work with the local community, such as the preparation of the booklet entitled “Guará: you need to know it to preserve it”. “It has been used as a fundamental tool that helps us in works, lectures and socio-environmental activities where the red guará is used as a flagship species aimed at preserving nature”, says Fernandez.

For Victor Rault, the bird’s return is a good example of a conservation project that has achieved excellent results thanks to the interaction between different actors. The scarlet guará reestablished itself in the area because it found a preserved ecosystem there: in 1992, the entire Guaratuba Bay was declared an Environmental Protection Area.

“It is essential to have a common language between people from very different sectors, such as scientists, politicians and society in general. Often, conservation programs are not successful because these three actors are not able to interact or communicate in the most relevant way”, he says. Rault.

Victor Rault visiting the Sapiranga Ecological Reserve, in the municipality of Mata de São João (BA) Image: MxHpics – Maxime Horlaville

A book and the documentary Planet 2222

Now at the end of July, Captain Darwin is in Uruguay finalizing the preparations to set sail towards Patagonia. It will be a long journey and the estimated arrival date is in September. Perhaps the landscape that Rault is faced with is not very different from that seen by the British naturalist nearly two centuries ago. In his logbook, Darwin described young condors on the cliffs of Santa Cruz province, as well as skeletons of guanacos, llama-like camelids, with their necks broken after being fed to cougars.

Like Darwin, the French explorer plans, in 2025, to record all his observations in a book in which he will tell about the trip, the different species he observed and the scientists he met, but also have his entire adventure recorded on video. He intends to have a documentary in his hands, which even has a name: Planet 2222.

“I will try to show a picture of what our planet will look like in 200 years, when our grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren will live on it. My goal is to predict what the world will be like if we decide to act, as a global community, now — and not wait until all species are extinct.

We need to redefine our relationship with nature and be enchanted by it again.”

(By Suzana Camargo)

Notícias da Floresta is a column that features reports on sustainability and the environment produced by the Mongabay news agency, published weekly in Ecoa. This report was originally published on the Mongabay Brasil website.