Already announced as a reinforcement of Cear after termination of contract with Corinthians

Striker Jô has a new club. After terminating with Corinthians, the 35-year-old athlete is the new reinforcement of Ceará. The announcement was made on Tuesday. The team also disputes the Serie A of the Brasileirão.

“Jô is from Vozão! Champion of the 2013 Confederations Cup with the Brazilian national team and with passages at Manchester City, Corinthians, Atlético Mineiro, Internacional, among other clubs, the striker is the newest signing for the season. “, wrote Ceará on his social networks – see below.

Jô terminated his contract with Corinthians amicably on June 9, 2022. The decision was made after the athlete was spotted in a samba circle during a team game. At the time, the former shirt 77 had missed training at CT Joaquim Grava.

Last weekend, Jô moved his social networks with a post about his departure from Corinthians. The player reposted a publication that was in favor of his reinstatement to the Corinthians squad.

This Monday, the day before the announcement of Ceará, the athlete returned to talk about Corinthians on social networks. Jô thanked Fiel and said that he will always be grateful to the fans and the Parque São Jorge club.

Created by the base categories of Corinthians, the player has three spells at the club. Jô defended Timão between 2003 and 2005, 2017 and 2020 and 2021, and played, in all, 284 games with the white shirt. The striker also won three titles: two Brazilians (2005 and 2017), and one Paulista (2017). The ex-77 shirt scored 65 goals for the team.

Check out Ceara’s ad

JÔ IS THE VOICE! ⚫ ⚪ Champion of the 2013 Confederations Cup for the Brazilian national team and with passages at Manchester City, Corinthians, Atlético Mineiro, Internacional, among other clubs, the striker is the newest signing for the season. Welcome! 👊 🏁 pic.twitter.com/b0uc7Bmdom — Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) August 9, 2022

