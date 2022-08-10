Already classified, Botafogo-SP wants a great game against Remo

With the victory at the weekend, over Atlético-CE, Botafogo-SP guaranteed its classification to the second phase of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship. Next opponent of Clube do Remo, the São Paulo team is preparing for the challenge against the Azulinos, in which they hope to finish among the top four in the classification and obtain advantages in the quadrangular that could be worth access to the 2023 Series B.

Next Saturday (13), Pantera and Leão face each other at 5 pm at the Santa Cruz stadium, in Ribeirão Preto-SP. Focused on preparation, coach Paulo Bayer says he only thinks about one step at a time.

“When I arrived, the objective was to classify among the 8, that was achieved. We have one more game with the opportunity to score 32 points. I think that’s the focus, now let’s go step by step, nothing’s over. We have to focus on Remo and play a great game”, he projected.

Clube do Remo never beat the next opponent in the Series C

Also, Baier wants to use the game against Remo as another opportunity to make adjustments and improve.

“There’s always something to improve, to correct, but winning is even better. You have to keep your feet on the ground, don’t stop running, score. There’s one more round, we always have to evolve, not stay in the same. The higher the level, the better,” he warned.

For the duel against the Azulinos, Botafogo-SP will not have the presence of midfielder Tárik, suspended with the third yellow card. Regarding the formation, Bayer has not confirmed if he will play with a reserve formation. “If it works, we’ll opt for everyone, Tárik took third, then we’ll see the situation”, concluded the coach.