Amanda Seyfried recalls nude scenes at 19

The actress Amanda Seyfried, known for acting in famous movies like ‘Mank’ (2020), ‘Les Miserables’ (2012), ‘Dear John’ (2010), ‘Mean Girls’ (2004) and ‘Mamma Mia! O Filme ‘(2008), she recalled during an interview with portersome uncomfortable experiences he had at the beginning of his career, such as, star in nude scenes at the age of 19.

“Being 19 and walking around without underwear – like, are you kidding me? How did I let this happen?” she said, explaining why he agreed to do these scenes at that time: “Oh, I know why: I was 19; I didn’t want to upset anyone and I wanted to keep my job. And so.”, confessed.

In an interview published by the American Marie Claire, in May of this year, Seyfried also commented on the constant harassment he suffered at the time. in which he acted in the comedy ‘Mean Girls’ (2004).

In the movie, her character, Karen, said she could predict the weather with her breasts, so many fans were always making jokes and asking, for example, if she thought it would rain. “I was always disgusted by that. I was about 18 years old. That was just disgusting”lamented the artist, currently 36 years old.

“I think being very famous [sendo jovem] must be a s***. It must make you feel completely insecure in the world. I see these younger actors who think they need to have bouncers. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. This can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen with my colleagues.” highlighted.

Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls (Photo: Playback)

