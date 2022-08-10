Amanda Seyfried vents about discomfort in doing nude scenes

If I could, Amanda Seyfried would make some changes at the beginning of her career in Hollywood, mainly in the nude scenes she was ‘compelled’ to act and explained the reason. She began acting as a teenager in the late 1990s and excelled in Mean Girls, from 2004.

“Being 19, walking around without panties – like, are you kidding me? How did I let this happen? I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. And so”.

Seyfried also reflected on losing the role of Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked, that ended up going to Ariana Grande.

“It was devastating, and it wasn’t for any other reason that I really felt like I was right. It doesn’t take away my confidence in anything.” Entertainment Weekly.

Mean Girls

In a previous interview with Marie Claire, Amanda Seyfried also reflected on certain uncomfortable situations she went through such as the success of Mean Girlsin which she played Karen Smith.

In the comedy, the young woman said she could feel the rain approaching just by touching her breasts. In this, some fans approached her to take pictures and felt her breasts, just like the character.

“I was always very disgusted by it. I was about 18 years old. It was just disgusting.”

Still in the same interview, she addressed the difference between being a young actress in her time and now. In 2013, when her career was at its height, she bought a small 1930s farmhouse in the Catskills, far from it all.

“I think being very famous [jovem] must be shit. It must make you feel completely insecure in the world. I see these younger actors who think they need to have a lot of bodyguards, think they need an assistant because they can’t work things out. They believe their entire world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen this happen with my colleagues. So I bought a farm. I really wanted to go in the opposite direction.”

Amanda Seyfried is currently 36 years old and has 2 children. Among the films she participated in are Mama Mia!, Hell Girl, Pan: Journey to Neverland and Ted 2.

