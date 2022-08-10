Amaury Nunes counters Karina Bacchi’s accusations and reveals: ‘I haven’t seen my son since April’ – Entertainment

Amaury Nunes recorded a new video, this Tuesday (9), in which he talks about his relationship with his ex-wife, Karina Bacchi, and his son, Enrico, 5 years old. The businessman said he hasn’t seen the boy since April, when his four-year marriage to the actress ended.

“I haven’t seen my son since April 17th. I didn’t see him on his birthday either, so I decided to make that video with an open heart. No filter, no crop, very transparent. Regarding the accusations or innuendo that were made, I would never have made that kind of accusation like that. Mainly out of respect for our son, out of respect for my son’s mother and especially for everything we’ve been through during these five years”, he began.





In the video, the former football player countered Karina’s accusations about falsehoods and lies. “We shared wonderful moments and obstacles. I didn’t have to delete any video or photo I made or posted, I didn’t block any comments either. The people who lived with us, my family, her family, our friends, the employees who lived with people at home… Everyone knows my nature, my character, the father I was and am for our son.

Finally, Amaury asked his ex-wife to evaluate the possibility of him spending the next Sunday (14), Father’s Day, with the boy. “May you have the discernment to know what is best for our son, that we can resume this coexistence as soon as possible and that on this Father’s Day, which is coming now, he can spend with his father”, he added.

Karina and Amaury were once a magazine cover family and today they fight in court for their son



