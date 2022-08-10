Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) became one of the main focuses of the soap opera “wetland” and the fame is due to the enormous degree of talent and commitment that the actress deposits in the character. In recent weeks, the wife of tenorio (Murilo Benício) revealed to her husband her extramarital relationships with Levi (Leandro Lima) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarre).

Lacking an option, the housewife tried to kill her husband, but the attempt was unsuccessful and without choices, she was forced to flee. The scene of the woman in the shack of eugenio (Almir Satter) going to a place with no direction moved the viewers who praised the interpretation of Isabel Teixeira on Globo’s screens. It is important to remember that Mari Bru will have help on the farm José Leoncio.“He steals my neighbor’s wife, you bring her right here… And you ask me to help?!“, will say Joe for Phylum.

“I inform you that ALL awards that have the categories ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best Newcomer of 2022’ must be given to Isabel Teixeira. ALL. Yours sincerely,” said one profile on Twitter. “Maria Bruaca sang and Isabel Teixeira once again showed how wonderful she is. A tribute to the father, Renato Teixeirawho sings divinely and is a friend of many years of Almir Sater. beautiful scene”, praised another netizen.

It is worth mentioning that the scene in which Maria Bruaca and almir Cantam was a tribute to the actress’ family, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter Renato Teixeira and sister of the singer Chico Teixeira. At the age of 48, Isabel debuted on stage at the age of 10 and was seen in the nine o’clock soap opera “Amor de Mãe”.